Fargo’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid roles both on the warehouse floor and in office leadership. If you like keeping products moving and customers happy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Border States

Border States Location listed: Chantilly, VA (nearest major market: Fargo, ND )

(nearest major market: ) Salary: $81,000 – $100,000 annually

Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Application deadline: November 18, 2026 (posting may close earlier)

This role manages large commodity projects ($10K–$1M), working closely with sales, procurement, and agents to quote, track, and deliver wire and cable. Good fit if you have distributor/manufacturer experience, strong project skills, and want the perks of a 100% employee‑owned company.

Employer: Border States

Border States Location: Fargo, ND

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Application deadline: Posted until filled

Hands-on warehouse role running the wire machine, cutting and labeling reels, and filling customer orders. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and want to grow in a busy distribution environment with strong benefits and employee ownership.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

RDO Equipment Co. Location: Fargo, ND (downtown Field Support Office)

(downtown Field Support Office) Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead the Parts Support Center team that helps stores and customers across the company. Ideal if you have parts or dealership experience, enjoy coaching a team, and want to improve processes and customer experience in a modern office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.