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Fargo
🚚 Fargo ND Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Fargo’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid roles both on the warehouse floor and in office leadership. If you like keeping products moving and customers happy, these are worth a look.
Commodity Product Manager
- Employer: Border States
- Location listed: Chantilly, VA (nearest major market: Fargo, ND)
- Salary: $81,000 – $100,000 annually
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Application deadline: November 18, 2026 (posting may close earlier)
This role manages large commodity projects ($10K–$1M), working closely with sales, procurement, and agents to quote, track, and deliver wire and cable. Good fit if you have distributor/manufacturer experience, strong project skills, and want the perks of a 100% employee‑owned company.
Warehouse Associate – Wire Cutter (10am–7pm)
- Employer: Border States
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Application deadline: Posted until filled
Hands-on warehouse role running the wire machine, cutting and labeling reels, and filling customer orders. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and want to grow in a busy distribution environment with strong benefits and employee ownership.
Parts Support Manager
- Employer: RDO Equipment Co.
- Location: Fargo, ND (downtown Field Support Office)
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Parts Support Center team that helps stores and customers across the company. Ideal if you have parts or dealership experience, enjoy coaching a team, and want to improve processes and customer experience in a modern office setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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