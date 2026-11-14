Fargo’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of tech, retail, and field roles. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas Location: Fargo, ND / Northern Minnesota territory (based out of a local service office, travel across MN)

(based out of a local service office, travel across MN) Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$34/hr + $10,000 sign-on bonus + variable incentives

World-class training program with the world’s largest HVAC company. You get a company vehicle, laptop, and phone, travel to different offices and HQ, and build your own book of business to move into a full Account Rep role.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon Authorized Retailer)

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $36,500 + uncapped commission, $55,000–$100,000+ potential

Field B2B role selling wireless and wired solutions to local businesses. Great fit if you already have B2B sales experience, want uncapped earnings, and like being out meeting decision-makers, networking, and owning your pipeline.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, retail management

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of Beauty Advisors and cashiers, drive store sales, events, and guest experience, and handle scheduling, training, and operations. Good for someone with 2–3+ years of fast-paced retail management who loves beauty and coaching a team.

Employer: Toast

Location: Fargo, ND area (travel ~25%+)

Type: Full-time

Total Targeted Cash: $115,000–$185,000 (base + uncapped commission/bonus)

High-impact field role selling Toast’s Retail POS platform to convenience stores, groceries, and bottle shops. You’ll run the full sales cycle, do demos, and help build a new vertical—ideal if you have a strong sales track record and an entrepreneurial mindset.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and offers often come from just getting in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.