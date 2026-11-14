Fargo’s tech scene is steady and growing, with options from campus help desk to high‑level IT leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Location: On-site – Rasmussen University campus, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a campus-based help desk role supporting students, faculty, and staff across multiple schools. You’ll handle desktop support, hardware/software fixes, equipment setup, and basic networking while working face-to-face with users.

Employer: Gray Media (KVLY/KXJB)

Location: On-site – Fargo, ND TV station

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of IT support and hands-on broadcast tech work at a top local TV group. You’ll support Windows/Mac systems, networks, and also work with cameras, audio mixers, and graphics systems in a live media environment.

Employer: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) / Danaher

Location: Remote – listed from Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170K–$220K/year + bonus eligible

Lead IT compliance and risk for a life sciences company, owning IT SOX, PCI-DSS, and general controls across multiple businesses. This is a senior role with people leadership, strategy, and cross-company partnership, plus remote flexibility and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.