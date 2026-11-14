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Fargo
💻 Fargo IT Jobs: Multiple Openings, One at $170K+
12 days ago
Fargo’s tech scene is steady and growing, with options from campus help desk to high‑level IT leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Technical Support Specialist
- Employer: American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)
- Location: On-site – Rasmussen University campus, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a campus-based help desk role supporting students, faculty, and staff across multiple schools. You’ll handle desktop support, hardware/software fixes, equipment setup, and basic networking while working face-to-face with users.
Broadcast Engineer / IT Support – KVLY
- Employer: Gray Media (KVLY/KXJB)
- Location: On-site – Fargo, ND TV station
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of IT support and hands-on broadcast tech work at a top local TV group. You’ll support Windows/Mac systems, networks, and also work with cameras, audio mixers, and graphics systems in a live media environment.
Director, IT Governance, Risk & Compliance
- Employer: Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) / Danaher
- Location: Remote – listed from Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170K–$220K/year + bonus eligible
Lead IT compliance and risk for a life sciences company, owning IT SOX, PCI-DSS, and general controls across multiple businesses. This is a senior role with people leadership, strategy, and cross-company partnership, plus remote flexibility and a full benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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