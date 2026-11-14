Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you’re a seasoned RN, new LPN, or looking for an entry-level tech role.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day or night shifts, 13-week contract

Travel/Internship, , 12-hr day or night shifts, Pay: $2,617 per week (estimated)

Work pediatrics while exploring Fargo, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel stipends.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND

Sanford Medical Center, Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts , every 3rd weekend & every other holiday

, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr , every 3rd weekend & every other holiday Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Short-stay med/surg unit with fast turnover – great place to sharpen CNA/PCT skills and learn inpatient care.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND

Sanford Medical Center, Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week, varied shifts

, 36 hrs/week, varied shifts Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour + sign-on bonus

Primary stroke unit and Comprehensive Stroke Center; ideal if you want complex neuro cases and potential stroke/neuro certification.

Employer: PAM Health (Fargo Rehab)

(Fargo Rehab) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: PRN/Per diem, day shifts

Entry-level rehab support role under therapists; BLS required, prior healthcare experience preferred but not required.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, night shifts

Inpatient rehab RN role focused on complex, longer-stay patients, with strong benefits and growth opportunities across PAM Health’s national network.

Employer: Sevita – Pediatric Partners

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Provide PT for infants through young adults in clinic and home settings; ND PT license required, new grads welcome.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Lead all medical records and health information processes for the hospital, with a full benefits package and career advancement options.

Employer: Sanford Health – Southpointe Clinic

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, days

, 40 hrs/week, Pay: $21.00 – $29.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Clinic LPN role paired 1:1 with a provider, focused on chronic disease and primary care with no nights or weekends.

Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford S Univ Med Ctr

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr Pay: $18.50 – $26.50/hour

Handle decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments; CRCST certification required within 24 months in Fargo.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13 weeks

Travel/Internship, , 12-hr , 13 weeks Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)

Med-Surg travel contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel reimbursements.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts , 13 weeks

Travel/Internship, , 12-hr , 13 weeks Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)

Same Med-Surg package as above, but for night-shift travelers who prefer evenings.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13 weeks

Travel/Internship, , 12-hr , 13 weeks Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)

Another Med-Surg day contract in Fargo with the same core benefits and weekly pay structure.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Listed for Fargo, ND (job text references “Meadows”)

Listed for (job text references “Meadows”) Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13 weeks

Travel, , 12-hr , 13 weeks Pay: $2,167 per week (estimated)

13-week SLP contract with guaranteed hours; at least 1 year of experience required.

Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford Broadway Clinic

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time , 16 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days

, 16 hrs/week, Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Support ENT providers with vitals, rooming, procedures, and basic tests in a busy but fun specialty clinic.

Employer: UHS – Prairie St. John’s

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

Work directly with behavioral health patients in a 132-bed facility; great stepping stone toward nursing, therapy, or social work.

Employer: UHS – Prairie St. John’s

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm

, 40 hrs/week, Perks: $8,000 sign-on bonus + $3,000 student loan reimbursement

Behavioral health LPN role with strong education support, CEUs, and career paths across 300+ UHS locations.

Employer: Sanford Health – 25th Street Clinic

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm

, 40 hrs/week, Pay: $21.00 – $29.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient neurosurgery clinic role with no evenings, weekends, or call, focused on pre- and post-op patient support.

Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford

Location: Sanford Med Ctr, Fargo, ND

Sanford Med Ctr, Type: Traveler, listed at 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 14-week contracts

Traveler, listed at , 10-hr , 14-week contracts Pay Range Listed: 2986 (weekly rate; stipend included)

Travel RN role for experienced nurses (1+ year RN, 6+ months travel) with weekly pay and Sanford benefits.

Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford

Location: Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Fargo, ND

Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Type: Traveler, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts , 14-week contracts

Traveler, , 12-hr , 14-week contracts Pay Range Listed: 2866 (weekly rate; stipend included)

Float across Med-Surg units as a travel RN, with weekly pay and the option to extend or move to another Sanford site.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.