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🏥 Fargo ND Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN, LPN & Tech Openings
Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you’re a seasoned RN, new LPN, or looking for an entry-level tech role.
Travel Pediatric Registered Nurse – $2,617/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day or night shifts, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,617 per week (estimated)
Work pediatrics while exploring Fargo, with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel stipends.
PCT, Inpatient – Clinical Decision Unit (FT)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, every 3rd weekend & every other holiday
- Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour
Short-stay med/surg unit with fast turnover – great place to sharpen CNA/PCT skills and learn inpatient care.
Registered Nurse – Neuro Med Surg (FT)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, varied shifts
- Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour + sign-on bonus
Primary stroke unit and Comprehensive Stroke Center; ideal if you want complex neuro cases and potential stroke/neuro certification.
Rehabilitation Technician – PRN Days
- Employer: PAM Health (Fargo Rehab)
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: PRN/Per diem, day shifts
Entry-level rehab support role under therapists; BLS required, prior healthcare experience preferred but not required.
(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)
Registered Nurse (RN) – FT Nights | Fargo Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, night shifts
Inpatient rehab RN role focused on complex, longer-stay patients, with strong benefits and growth opportunities across PAM Health’s national network.
Physical Therapist – Pediatrics (FT)
- Employer: Sevita – Pediatric Partners
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
Provide PT for infants through young adults in clinic and home settings; ND PT license required, new grads welcome.
Director of Health Information Management (HIM)
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
Lead all medical records and health information processes for the hospital, with a full benefits package and career advancement options.
LPN – Internal Medicine Clinic (FT, $10K Sign-On)
- Employer: Sanford Health – Southpointe Clinic
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, days
- Pay: $21.00 – $29.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Clinic LPN role paired 1:1 with a provider, focused on chronic disease and primary care with no nights or weekends.
Sterile Processing Technician (FT)
- Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford S Univ Med Ctr
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $18.50 – $26.50/hour
Handle decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments; CRCST certification required within 24 months in Fargo.
Travel Med-Surg Registered Nurse – $2,358/week (Days)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)
Med-Surg travel contract with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel reimbursements.
Travel Med-Surg Registered Nurse – $2,358/week (Nights)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)
Same Med-Surg package as above, but for night-shift travelers who prefer evenings.
Travel Med-Surg Registered Nurse – $2,358/week (Days)
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Travel/Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,358 per week (estimated)
Another Med-Surg day contract in Fargo with the same core benefits and weekly pay structure.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $2,167/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Listed for Fargo, ND (job text references “Meadows”)
- Type: Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks
- Pay: $2,167 per week (estimated)
13-week SLP contract with guaranteed hours; at least 1 year of experience required.
Patient Care Tech – ENT Clinic (PT)
- Employer: Sanford Health – Sanford Broadway Clinic
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time, 16 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour
Support ENT providers with vitals, rooming, procedures, and basic tests in a busy but fun specialty clinic.
Full-Time Mental Health Technician – PM Shift, $3,000 Sign-On
- Employer: UHS – Prairie St. John’s
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm
Work directly with behavioral health patients in a 132-bed facility; great stepping stone toward nursing, therapy, or social work.
Full-Time LPN – PM Shift, $8,000 Sign-On
- Employer: UHS – Prairie St. John’s
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, 3:00 pm–11:30 pm
- Perks: $8,000 sign-on bonus + $3,000 student loan reimbursement
Behavioral health LPN role with strong education support, CEUs, and career paths across 300+ UHS locations.
LPN – Neurosurgery Clinic (FT, $10K Sign-On)
- Employer: Sanford Health – 25th Street Clinic
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8:00 am–5:00 pm
- Pay: $21.00 – $29.50/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus
Outpatient neurosurgery clinic role with no evenings, weekends, or call, focused on pre- and post-op patient support.
RN Traveler – Admissions Recovery Unit
- Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford
- Location: Sanford Med Ctr, Fargo, ND
- Type: Traveler, listed at 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 14-week contracts
- Pay Range Listed: 2986 (weekly rate; stipend included)
Travel RN role for experienced nurses (1+ year RN, 6+ months travel) with weekly pay and Sanford benefits.
RN Traveler – Med Surg Resource Team
- Employer: Sanford Health – Solutions By Sanford
- Location: Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Fargo, ND
- Type: Traveler, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 14-week contracts
- Pay Range Listed: 2866 (weekly rate; stipend included)
Float across Med-Surg units as a travel RN, with weekly pay and the option to extend or move to another Sanford site.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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