Fargo’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to coffee shops and travel stops. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus several roles with solid benefits.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time (about 13 hrs/week, evenings)

Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour

Schedule notes: Must work 26 hours every two weeks , including every other weekend and holiday ; weekday shifts around 3:30–8:30 pm or 4:00–8:30 pm .

Must work , including ; weekday shifts around . Why it’s worth a look: You’ll deliver meals and snacks to patients, help with room service orders, and work closely with nursing and nutrition staff. On‑the‑job training is provided, and qualifying part‑time staff can access health, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous time off.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Not listed (see full posting for details)

Not listed (see full posting for details) Why it’s worth a look: Work in a busy travel stop restaurant serving travelers and locals. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service and want a role with a big, established company.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Fargo, ND, US

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, tuition assistance, career development .

. Why it’s worth a look: Front-line restaurant role taking orders, running the register, and preparing food at different kitchen stations. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and there’s room to grow into other departments and leadership.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $19.00/hour

Perks (part-time eligible): 10% grocery discount , extra discounts at partner brands, DailyPay , PTO, floating holidays, Sunday premium pay , wellness programs, EAP, 401(k) with strong match , and employee stock ownership (ESOP) .

, extra discounts at partner brands, , PTO, floating holidays, , wellness programs, EAP, , and . Why it’s worth a look: Classic coffee shop job where you take orders, run the register, and make drinks/food while learning all the recipes and machines. Starts at age 16+, with lots of room to grow inside a large, employee‑owned company.

Employer: Petro Serve USA

Location: 2903 Main Avenue, Fargo, ND 58102

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour

Extras: Sign-on bonus , employee discounts; full-time staff can get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO .

, employee discounts; full-time staff can get . Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on food role making salads, sandwiches, pizza, soups, coffee, and more across different stations. Great if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and working with a tight team—no prior food experience required.

If something here fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.