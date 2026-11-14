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Fargo
🍽️ Fargo ND Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
12 days ago
Fargo’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from hospitals to coffee shops and travel stops. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus several roles with solid benefits.
Room Service Assistant – PT Evenings
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time (about 13 hrs/week, evenings)
- Pay: $15.00 – $23.00/hour
- Schedule notes: Must work 26 hours every two weeks, including every other weekend and holiday; weekday shifts around 3:30–8:30 pm or 4:00–8:30 pm.
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll deliver meals and snacks to patients, help with room service orders, and work closely with nursing and nutrition staff. On‑the‑job training is provided, and qualifying part‑time staff can access health, dental, vision, 401(k), and generous time off.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Love's Travel Stops
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Not listed (see full posting for details)
- Why it’s worth a look: Work in a busy travel stop restaurant serving travelers and locals. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer service and want a role with a big, established company.
Restaurant Team Member – Hiring Immediately
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Fargo, ND, US
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, tuition assistance, career development.
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-line restaurant role taking orders, running the register, and preparing food at different kitchen stations. No experience needed—they’ll train you, and there’s room to grow into other departments and leadership.
Coffee Barista
- Employer: Coborn's, Inc.
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $19.00/hour
- Perks (part-time eligible): 10% grocery discount, extra discounts at partner brands, DailyPay, PTO, floating holidays, Sunday premium pay, wellness programs, EAP, 401(k) with strong match, and employee stock ownership (ESOP).
- Why it’s worth a look: Classic coffee shop job where you take orders, run the register, and make drinks/food while learning all the recipes and machines. Starts at age 16+, with lots of room to grow inside a large, employee‑owned company.
Food Service Associate – Store #086
- Employer: Petro Serve USA
- Location: 2903 Main Avenue, Fargo, ND 58102
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour
- Extras: Sign-on bonus, employee discounts; full-time staff can get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO.
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on food role making salads, sandwiches, pizza, soups, coffee, and more across different stations. Great if you like staying busy, keeping things clean, and working with a tight team—no prior food experience required.
If something here fits your schedule and pay needs, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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