Fargo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to local pizza and specialty shops. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Border States

Border States Location: Fargo, ND (and other company locations)

(and other company locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year

Deadline: Posted until filled

This is a higher-paying, office-based role focused on supporting key customers and coordinating projects. Great fit if you like data, problem-solving, and want the perks of a 100% employee‑owned company with strong benefits.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: 1109 19th Ave N, Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time (evenings & late nights needed)

(evenings & late nights needed) Salary: Starting at $15/hour

No experience needed—just a good attitude and willingness to learn. Flexible schedules, closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, and clear paths to move up into leadership.

Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.00 – $18.90/hour

You’ll greet customers, ring up sales, and earn incentive pay for selling protection plans and store credit cards. Comes with flexible schedules, employee discounts, Daily Pay access, and benefits for those averaging 30+ hours.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Love hunting, fishing, and the outdoors? Lead the sporting goods area, train team members, and handle merchandising and in‑aisle customer service. Ideal if you have 1–3 years of retail or leadership experience and like a fast-paced floor role.

Employer: Fleet Farm

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Oversee a sales zone, coach team members, and keep merchandising and pricing on point. Good step up if you’ve led teams before and want a store leadership track with varied day, night, and weekend shifts.

Employer: DXL Big & Tall

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Help run a specialty men’s apparel store that closes at 7pm and offers quarterly bonuses for the whole team. Great for someone with assistant manager + supervisory experience who likes building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Keep freight moving, stock shelves, and help customers find what they need. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, 10% associate discount, and chances to learn trade skills.

Employer: DXL Big & Tall

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Likely part-time or full-time retail (see posting)

Step into a sales role with some added responsibility as a key holder. You’ll focus on one‑on‑one service, learn the product line, and help coach the team, with quarterly bonus eligibility and earlier evening closing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.