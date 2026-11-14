Fargo’s staying busy, and so are local maintenance crews. If you’re handy with tools and like fixing things, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marvin

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday, 5:30 AM–3:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Advanced maintenance role on production machines at a well-known window and door manufacturer. Day-shift, four-day workweek with strong benefits from day one (health insurance, paid holidays, 401(k) match, profit sharing, wellness perks, and more).

Employer: Widmyer Corporation

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role at a 42-unit apartment community, doing repairs, make-readies, and seasonal work like snow and ice removal. Good fit if you like variety, can troubleshoot plumbing/electrical/HVAC basics, and want flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Brookstone Companies

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Field role maintaining and repairing rental homes—everything from plumbing and electrical to drywall and appliances, plus on-call rotation. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.