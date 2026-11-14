Looking for a feline friend in Fargo, ND? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell and white

Tortoiseshell and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Florene is a tiny tortie baby with a bright future ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, she could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Florene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Female

Color: All black with gold eyes

All black with gold eyes Personality: Friendly, chatty, cheerful; loves to play and romp, then nap and cuddle

Friendly, chatty, cheerful; loves to play and romp, then nap and cuddle Grooming: Enjoys brushing to keep her silky fur looking perfect

Enjoys brushing to keep her silky fur looking perfect Good with dogs/cats/kids: Unknown

Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Dumplin is a social, talkative youngster who wants both playtime and quiet bonding time. She’ll shine in a home where someone can spend time brushing her and enjoying her sweet chatter.

👉 Meet Dumplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 5.5 years)

Adult (about 5.5 years) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white with brown tabby spots

Mostly white with brown tabby spots Personality: Very shy, gentle; accepts slow, quiet petting along his head

Very shy, gentle; accepts slow, quiet petting along his head Ideal home: Calm, quiet home with patient people and cozy beds

Calm, quiet home with patient people and cozy beds Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Tok is a tender, timid boy who needs a peaceful home and someone willing to let him adjust at his own pace. If you love earning the trust of a shy cat, Tok may be your match.

👉 Meet Tok and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Snowshoe mix

Domestic Shorthair / Snowshoe mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Mostly cream/ivory with unique facial markings; crystal-blue eyes

Mostly cream/ivory with unique facial markings; crystal-blue eyes Personality: Shy, reserved; slowly accepting gentle pets

Shy, reserved; slowly accepting gentle pets Ideal home: Quiet, calm home with patient adopters, cozy beds, cat trees, and window views

Quiet, calm home with patient adopters, cozy beds, cat trees, and window views Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Splotch is a stunning, soft-spoken girl who needs time and patience to feel safe. She’ll do best with people who enjoy a calm home and letting a shy cat blossom.

👉 Meet Splotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult (about 1–1.5 years)

Adult (about 1–1.5 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell with golden eyes

Tortoiseshell with golden eyes Personality: Friendly, affectionate, outgoing, energetic, very chatty; loves to follow you around

Friendly, affectionate, outgoing, energetic, very chatty; loves to follow you around Ideal home: Active home with people who enjoy interaction and conversation with their cat

Active home with people who enjoy interaction and conversation with their cat Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Suko is a social butterfly who wants to be your shadow and your little talker. If you’d like a cat who’s part of everything you do, Suko is ready.

👉 Meet Suko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 6 years, 7 months)

Adult (about 6 years, 7 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Personality: Shy but sweet; enjoys pets and calmly exploring his surroundings; likes to “chat” once comfortable

Shy but sweet; enjoys pets and calmly exploring his surroundings; likes to “chat” once comfortable Ideal home: Low-commotion home where he can relax and feel secure

Low-commotion home where he can relax and feel secure Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Bigelow is a gentle tuxedo gentleman looking for a quiet place to call home and a person to talk to. If you like a mellow, thoughtful cat, come say hello.

👉 Meet Bigelow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)

Young kitten (about 3.6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue with long fur and green eyes

Mostly gray/blue with long fur and green eyes Personality: Shy, skittish; needs patient playtime and socialization

Shy, skittish; needs patient playtime and socialization Ideal home: Patient adopter; would benefit from another kitten or active, good-natured adult cat to help his confidence

Patient adopter; would benefit from another kitten or active, good-natured adult cat to help his confidence Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Romeo is a beautiful, sensitive kitten who needs gentle guidance to come out of his shell. A playful feline friend in the home would help him grow brave and happy.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)

Young kitten (about 3.6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white with green eyes

Black & white with green eyes Personality: Shy, skittish; enjoys wand toys and will slowly come out for treats

Shy, skittish; enjoys wand toys and will slowly come out for treats Ideal home: Patient adopter; like Romeo, would benefit from another kitten or active, kind adult cat

Patient adopter; like Romeo, would benefit from another kitten or active, kind adult cat Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Cash is a sweet tuxedo kitten who needs time, play, and treats to feel safe. If you love helping shy kittens blossom, Cash could be perfect for you.

👉 Meet Cash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)

Young kitten (about 3.6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Friendly, playful, energetic; loves kids; needs socialization and playtime

Friendly, playful, energetic; loves kids; needs socialization and playtime Ideal home: Family or adopter who can give him lots of play and maybe a kitten or active adult cat friend

Family or adopter who can give him lots of play and maybe a kitten or active adult cat friend Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.

Phone: (701) 356-7877

Donny is a lively, people-loving kitten who’s ready for fun and games in a new home. He’d be thrilled to have another cat buddy to grow up with.

👉 Meet Donny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fargo area, please consider visiting Homeward Animal Shelter or Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. to meet these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.