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🐱 Friendly Fargo Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Looking for a feline friend in Fargo, ND? These adoptable cats are waiting at local shelters for a cozy home and a person to love.
Florene
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter
- Phone: (701) 239-0077
Florene is a tiny tortie baby with a bright future ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, she could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Florene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dumplin
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black with gold eyes
- Personality: Friendly, chatty, cheerful; loves to play and romp, then nap and cuddle
- Grooming: Enjoys brushing to keep her silky fur looking perfect
- Good with dogs/cats/kids: Unknown
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Dumplin is a social, talkative youngster who wants both playtime and quiet bonding time. She’ll shine in a home where someone can spend time brushing her and enjoying her sweet chatter.
👉 Meet Dumplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tok
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 5.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white with brown tabby spots
- Personality: Very shy, gentle; accepts slow, quiet petting along his head
- Ideal home: Calm, quiet home with patient people and cozy beds
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Tok is a tender, timid boy who needs a peaceful home and someone willing to let him adjust at his own pace. If you love earning the trust of a shy cat, Tok may be your match.
👉 Meet Tok and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Splotch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Snowshoe mix
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly cream/ivory with unique facial markings; crystal-blue eyes
- Personality: Shy, reserved; slowly accepting gentle pets
- Ideal home: Quiet, calm home with patient adopters, cozy beds, cat trees, and window views
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Splotch is a stunning, soft-spoken girl who needs time and patience to feel safe. She’ll do best with people who enjoy a calm home and letting a shy cat blossom.
👉 Meet Splotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suko
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult (about 1–1.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell with golden eyes
- Personality: Friendly, affectionate, outgoing, energetic, very chatty; loves to follow you around
- Ideal home: Active home with people who enjoy interaction and conversation with their cat
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Suko is a social butterfly who wants to be your shadow and your little talker. If you’d like a cat who’s part of everything you do, Suko is ready.
👉 Meet Suko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bigelow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 6 years, 7 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white tuxedo
- Personality: Shy but sweet; enjoys pets and calmly exploring his surroundings; likes to “chat” once comfortable
- Ideal home: Low-commotion home where he can relax and feel secure
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Bigelow is a gentle tuxedo gentleman looking for a quiet place to call home and a person to talk to. If you like a mellow, thoughtful cat, come say hello.
👉 Meet Bigelow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Romeo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue with long fur and green eyes
- Personality: Shy, skittish; needs patient playtime and socialization
- Ideal home: Patient adopter; would benefit from another kitten or active, good-natured adult cat to help his confidence
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Romeo is a beautiful, sensitive kitten who needs gentle guidance to come out of his shell. A playful feline friend in the home would help him grow brave and happy.
👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cash
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white with green eyes
- Personality: Shy, skittish; enjoys wand toys and will slowly come out for treats
- Ideal home: Patient adopter; like Romeo, would benefit from another kitten or active, kind adult cat
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Cash is a sweet tuxedo kitten who needs time, play, and treats to feel safe. If you love helping shy kittens blossom, Cash could be perfect for you.
👉 Meet Cash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Donny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young kitten (about 3.6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Friendly, playful, energetic; loves kids; needs socialization and playtime
- Ideal home: Family or adopter who can give him lots of play and maybe a kitten or active adult cat friend
- Shelter: Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc.
- Phone: (701) 356-7877
Donny is a lively, people-loving kitten who’s ready for fun and games in a new home. He’d be thrilled to have another cat buddy to grow up with.
👉 Meet Donny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fargo area, please consider visiting Homeward Animal Shelter or Cat's Cradle Shelter, Inc. to meet these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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