Fargo’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around water, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: John Deere

John Deere Location: Fargo, ND (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,324 – $139,980 + benefits

Focus: Environmental compliance, ISO 14001, manufacturing support

Lead environmental compliance for John Deere facilities in Fargo and Valley City. You’ll own ISO 14001 certification, manage air/water/waste programs, and respond to environmental issues while enjoying a strong total rewards package and career growth in a global company.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Fargo, ND (also options in MN, UT, MT)

(also options in MN, UT, MT) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Power systems, I&C, SCADA, water/wastewater projects

Senior role leading electrical design for complex water and wastewater infrastructure. You’ll manage projects from planning through construction, mentor other engineers, and work with low/medium voltage systems, SCADA, and controls for community-critical facilities.

Employer: Sweeney Controls Company

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Not stated (appears full-time )

Not stated (appears ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: AutoCAD Electrical, industrial control panel design

Design electrical schematics, panel layouts, and full drawing packages for automated control systems. This role is great if you have a 2‑year technical degree, can read electrical schematics, and want steady work with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and a very people-focused culture.

Employer: AE2S (Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, LLC)

Location: Fargo, ND (plus multiple other AE2S offices)

(plus multiple other AE2S offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $200,000+

Focus: National practice leadership for water/wastewater pipelines

High-level leadership role shaping AE2S’s national pipeline and conveyance practice. You’ll set strategy, guide major projects, mentor teams across offices, and represent the firm in the industry, with strong pay plus ESOP ownership and fully paid family health benefits.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Remote, supporting Boise, ID (listed under Fargo, ND)

(listed under Fargo, ND) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000

Focus: Semiconductor tool installation, building electrical systems

Act as the electrical owner’s rep for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing projects. This mostly remote role includes onsite trips to Boise, reviewing designs and vendor submittals, and overseeing power, grounding, and low-voltage connections in a high-tech cleanroom environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.