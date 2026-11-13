Fargo’s plants are busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks in manufacturing & production hiring today.

Employer: Red River Commodities Inc

Red River Commodities Inc Location: Fargo, ND (340 40th St N)

(340 40th St N) Type: Internship

Pay: $18/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am

Run and monitor a shrink-wrap machine, label pallets, keep records, and help get food products ready to ship. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want experience with production equipment plus benefits like PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Red River Commodities Inc

Red River Commodities Inc Location: Fargo, ND (340 40th St N)

(340 40th St N) Type: Internship

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am

Operate and adjust packaging equipment for wild bird seed and poultry feed, do quality checks, light maintenance, and keep logs. Great for someone with mechanical skills who wants higher pay for evenings and experience in food manufacturing.

Employer: Marvin

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 3:30pm–1:30am (overtime Fridays possible)

Entry-level controls tech role working on production machines, troubleshooting electrical and mechanical issues, and learning PLC basics. Strong pick if you have 2+ years in a related role or a technical degree and want full benefits, profit sharing, and long-term growth.

Employer: Curaleaf

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $19.50–$21.50/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm

Work in a lab-style production setting making cannabis concentrates using CO₂ and ethanol extraction equipment. Good for detail-oriented folks with production or lab experience who want steady daytime hours, benefits, PTO, and room to grow in a regulated industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.