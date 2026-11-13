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Fargo
⚠️ MFDA flood diversion board meeting Nov. 19 in Fargo
9 days ago
⚠️ MFDA flood diversion board meeting Nov. 19 in Fargo
The Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA) Board will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 3:30–5:00 p.m. at Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers, 225 4th St. North, Fargo, ND 58102.
Topics on the agenda include:
- Choosing a temporary Board Chair for this meeting
- Approving vouchers and a finance report
- A permit and license agreement with Wilkin County
- A debris removal and property damage clean‑up program for private lands after operations
- Excess land sale recommendations for several parcels
- Updates on WIFIA loans, records retention policy, and sales tax revenue bonds
- Multiple project and safety updates, including USACE and P3 work
- Property acquisition and sales tax updates
- A documentary RFQ
You can:
- Attend in person at Fargo City Hall
- Watch on Fargo 56 or the City of Fargo YouTube Channel
- Listen by phone at 701-296-6904, access code 4378
There is a public comment period (15 minutes total, 3 minutes per speaker). The next meeting is planned for December 17, 2026.
More Info: MFDA Board Meeting - November 19, 2026 | Metro Flo...
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