⚠️ MFDA flood diversion board meeting Nov. 19 in Fargo

The Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA) Board will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 3:30–5:00 p.m. at Fargo City Hall Commission Chambers, 225 4th St. North, Fargo, ND 58102.

Topics on the agenda include:

Choosing a temporary Board Chair for this meeting

for this meeting Approving vouchers and a finance report

and a A permit and license agreement with Wilkin County

with A debris removal and property damage clean‑up program for private lands after operations

after operations Excess land sale recommendations for several parcels

for several parcels Updates on WIFIA loans , records retention policy , and sales tax revenue bonds

, , and Multiple project and safety updates , including USACE and P3 work

, including USACE and P3 work Property acquisition and sales tax updates

and updates A documentary RFQ

You can:

Attend in person at Fargo City Hall

Watch on Fargo 56 or the City of Fargo YouTube Channel

or the Listen by phone at 701-296-6904, access code 4378

There is a public comment period (15 minutes total, 3 minutes per speaker). The next meeting is planned for December 17, 2026.