Fargo’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from pizza operations to senior care to big construction projects. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles cover very different styles of management.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger franchise)

Domino’s (Team Honey Badger franchise) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base plus bonus (based on store sales volume)

Run the whole store: lead daily operations, hire and train your team, and keep service and food quality high in a fast-paced setting. Comes with paid training, bonus structure, career growth in a 149-store franchise, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, and paid vacation.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $50,000/year

Help run a senior home-care office by leading in-office staff, handling scheduling and operations, and sharing on-call duties. This role offers medical, dental, vision, PTO (12 days), and a phone stipend, plus the chance to grow in a nationwide care organization.

Employer: Jobot (for an established general contractor)

(for an established general contractor) Location: First project in Fargo, ND ; travel across the Dakotas & Minnesota

First project in ; travel across the Dakotas & Minnesota Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000/year

Lead ground-up and tenant-improvement builds for retail and restaurant projects, managing all on-site construction from schedule to safety. Expect frequent travel, bi-weekly trips home, above-market per diems, and a chance to run high-profile, fast-paced projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.