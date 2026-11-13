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🔧 Fargo ND Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $21/hr
Fargo’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to move into leadership. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Janitorial Associate
- Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00/hour
Fast-paced warehouse cleaning role on a Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. schedule. You’ll handle restrooms, break areas, offices, floors, trash, and some deep cleaning, with lots of walking and lifting up to 49 lbs. Full-time hours come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and Quick Pay options.
Bilingual Warehouse Janitorial Site Supervisor
- Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Lead the janitorial team in a large warehouse as a bilingual (English/Spanish) site manager, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. You’ll oversee budgets, staffing, training, safety, and inventory, and need 4+ years of supervisory experience plus OSHA and forklift/scissor lift certifications. Full-time benefits include PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, and 401(k) with match.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Fargo, ND (mobile to client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role detailing cars at customers’ locations—interior vacuuming, cleaning, exterior wash, wax, and polish. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently while giving friendly, professional service.
Senior Cleaning Specialist (Path to Supervisor)
- Employer: Twilight Commercial Cleaning LLC
- Location: Fargo / Horace, ND area (with monthly trips to Grand Forks, ND & Detroit Lakes, MN)
- Type: Part-time (5–30 hrs/week), path to full-time leadership
- Pay: From $19.00/hour
Great fit if you want to ease back into work but grow into a supervisor role. You’ll be cross-trained at multiple commercial sites (day and evening), cover shifts, and later help with inspections, training, and hiring. Includes paid training, PTO, company vehicle for regional travel, and all gear/supplies provided.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fargo employers are moving fast on reliable cleaners and supervisors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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