Fargo’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and room to move into leadership. If you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Fast-paced warehouse cleaning role on a Tuesday–Saturday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. schedule. You’ll handle restrooms, break areas, offices, floors, trash, and some deep cleaning, with lots of walking and lifting up to 49 lbs. Full-time hours come with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and Quick Pay options.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Lead the janitorial team in a large warehouse as a bilingual (English/Spanish) site manager, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. You’ll oversee budgets, staffing, training, safety, and inventory, and need 4+ years of supervisory experience plus OSHA and forklift/scissor lift certifications. Full-time benefits include PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Fargo, ND (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role detailing cars at customers’ locations—interior vacuuming, cleaning, exterior wash, wax, and polish. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently while giving friendly, professional service.

Employer: Twilight Commercial Cleaning LLC

Location: Fargo / Horace, ND area (with monthly trips to Grand Forks, ND & Detroit Lakes, MN)

(with monthly trips to Grand Forks, ND & Detroit Lakes, MN) Type: Part-time (5–30 hrs/week), path to full-time leadership

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Great fit if you want to ease back into work but grow into a supervisor role. You’ll be cross-trained at multiple commercial sites (day and evening), cover shifts, and later help with inspections, training, and hiring. Includes paid training, PTO, company vehicle for regional travel, and all gear/supplies provided.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fargo employers are moving fast on reliable cleaners and supervisors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.