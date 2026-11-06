🎓 Fargo Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Childcare Roles

Fargo’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to middle/high school. If you like working with kids and teens, there are several solid roles open across the city.

Employer: LearnWell

LearnWell Location: Fargo, ND (on-site in a behavioral health facility)

(on-site in a behavioral health facility) Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

, , Salary: Not listed, but includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid family leave, generous PTO, holidays, and school breaks

Not listed, but includes Highlights: Teach small groups (8–15 students) who are receiving behavioral health treatment, using your ND teaching license to keep K–12 students on track with school. This is a good fit if you want steady weekday hours and strong benefits while making a direct impact on kids’ lives.

Employer: Jeremiah Program

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$91,000/year , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, supplemental benefits, retirement plans, generous PTO

Highlights: Lead an early childhood center that supports single moms and their kids, overseeing daily operations, staff coaching, budgets, and family relationships. Ideal if you have early childhood leadership experience and want a mission-driven role with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Kozy Kove Childcare

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Highlights: Support lead teachers with play-based learning, daily routines, and classroom care in a warm childcare setting. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, enjoy being active with young kids, and want flexible, part-time work.

Employer: Kozy Kove Childcare

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: In-person (schedule not listed)

In-person (schedule not listed) Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Highlights: Run your own classroom, plan play-based curriculum, and guide assistant teachers while building close relationships with families. Good fit if you have experience with young children and want to step into more leadership in early childhood education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to ask about hours, age groups, or start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.