undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fargo
🎓 Fargo Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Childcare Roles
9 days ago
Fargo’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to middle/high school. If you like working with kids and teens, there are several solid roles open across the city.
Middle/High School Teacher – Behavioral Health Setting
- Employer: LearnWell
- Location: Fargo, ND (on-site in a behavioral health facility)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm
- Salary: Not listed, but includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid family leave, generous PTO, holidays, and school breaks
- Highlights: Teach small groups (8–15 students) who are receiving behavioral health treatment, using your ND teaching license to keep K–12 students on track with school. This is a good fit if you want steady weekday hours and strong benefits while making a direct impact on kids’ lives.
Child Development Center (CDC) Director
- Employer: Jeremiah Program
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$91,000/year, depending on experience
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, supplemental benefits, retirement plans, generous PTO
- Highlights: Lead an early childhood center that supports single moms and their kids, overseeing daily operations, staff coaching, budgets, and family relationships. Ideal if you have early childhood leadership experience and want a mission-driven role with strong pay and benefits.
Assistant Teacher / Floater
- Employer: Kozy Kove Childcare
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour
- Highlights: Support lead teachers with play-based learning, daily routines, and classroom care in a warm childcare setting. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, enjoy being active with young kids, and want flexible, part-time work.
Lead Teacher – Early Childhood
- Employer: Kozy Kove Childcare
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: In-person (schedule not listed)
- Pay: $17.00–$18.00/hour
- Highlights: Run your own classroom, plan play-based curriculum, and guide assistant teachers while building close relationships with families. Good fit if you have experience with young children and want to step into more leadership in early childhood education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to ask about hours, age groups, or start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.