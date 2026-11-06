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🚧 Fargo Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Roles Hiring Now
Fargo’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for both newer techs and seasoned pros. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Automotive Technician Apprenticeship for Military Veterans – Kia of Fargo
- Employer: Kia Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program (VTAP) / Kia of Fargo
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time apprenticeship
- Salary: Not listed (GI Bill® Monthly Housing Allowance may apply for eligible vets)
Structured one-year, GI Bill®–approved apprenticeship built just for military veterans with mechanical experience. You’ll earn while you learn, get Kia Service Technician certification, and work side-by-side with experienced techs on real dealership jobs.
Journeyman Sprinkler Fitter
- Employer: FSS Technologies
- Location: Fargo, ND (travel to ND, MN, WI & nearby states)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$40/hour, based on experience and licensing
Install and maintain commercial fire sprinkler systems with a company focused on life safety. Journeyman-level role with travel, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays), and paid support for licenses and continuing education.
Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing
Service Technician – Fire Sprinkler Systems (Senior Sprinkler/Suppression Tech)
- Employer: FSS Technologies
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
Lead complex sprinkler and suppression installs, inspections, and repairs, and mentor junior techs. Great fit if you have 4–6 years’ experience and strong troubleshooting skills, with full benefits and room to grow into a go-to expert.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.