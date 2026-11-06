🚧 Fargo Construction Jobs: Multiple Skilled Trade Roles Hiring Now

Fargo’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for both newer techs and seasoned pros. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kia Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program (VTAP) / Kia of Fargo

Kia Veterans Technician Apprenticeship Program (VTAP) / Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time apprenticeship

Salary: Not listed (GI Bill® Monthly Housing Allowance may apply for eligible vets)

Structured one-year, GI Bill®–approved apprenticeship built just for military veterans with mechanical experience. You’ll earn while you learn, get Kia Service Technician certification, and work side-by-side with experienced techs on real dealership jobs.

Employer: FSS Technologies

Location: Fargo, ND (travel to ND, MN, WI & nearby states)

(travel to ND, MN, WI & nearby states) Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$40/hour, based on experience and licensing

Install and maintain commercial fire sprinkler systems with a company focused on life safety. Journeyman-level role with travel, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays), and paid support for licenses and continuing education.

Alternate posting of the same role: Indeed listing

Employer: FSS Technologies

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25–$35/hour

Lead complex sprinkler and suppression installs, inspections, and repairs, and mentor junior techs. Great fit if you have 4–6 years’ experience and strong troubleshooting skills, with full benefits and room to grow into a go-to expert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or can keep you in mind for the next spot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.