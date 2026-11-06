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Fargo
🏥 Fargo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Therapy & Locum Roles
8 days ago
Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital trauma care to home health and school nursing. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely a role that fits your schedule and career goals.
Locum Physician – Radiation Oncology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Clinic shifts 8 am – 5 pm, scheduled clinical hours only
- Setting: Outpatient
- Highlights: 12–15 clinic patients per day with 20–25 under treatment. Work with a linear accelerator plus VMAT, IMRT, IGRT, electrons, and conventional/conformal therapy. CompHealth handles housing, travel, credentialing, malpractice, and pays weekly so you can focus on patient care.
Locum Physician – Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Full-time 7 am – 4 pm, night and weekend call required
- Setting: Clinic with hospital privileges
- Highlights: REI role with procedures like egg aspiration, frozen embryo transfer, saline sonogram, IUI and AID. IUIs on Saturday mornings and batched IVF cycles monthly. CompHealth provides complimentary housing and travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and a recruiter to manage the details.
Respiratory Therapist, Registered (Straight Weekends)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Medical Center Fargo, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Shift: Straight weekends, schedule varies
- Salary Range: $28.50 – $44.00/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus $10,000/2 years or $15,000/3 years
- Highlights: Work in a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, Level 2 Pediatric Trauma Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, STEMI Center, and Level 4 NICU. Flexible scheduling, shift differentials, strong growth and education support, and a big, team-based RT department.
Registered Nurse – Medical ICU (Broadway)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Shift: Rotating
- Salary Range: $34.00 – $48.00/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus available to eligible applicants
- Highlights: 18-bed ICU caring for sepsis, respiratory failure, organ failure, complex post-surgical and transplant patients. Great spot to build high-level critical care skills with an expert multidisciplinary team and strong benefits.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – PRN Days | Fargo Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Listed as Full-time, PRN days schedule
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Rehab-focused CNA role under RN/LPN supervision—no meds or independent care. Offers flexible scheduling, chances to grow and advance, and a referral bonus program, ideal if you want hospital rehab experience that fits your lifestyle.
Speech-Language Pathologist
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Provide assessment and treatment for speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive-communication disorders. You’ll build individualized plans, document in EMR, and work closely with families and an interdisciplinary team—good fit if you like evidence-based practice and patient education.
School Nurse (Public Health)
- Employer: City of Fargo / Fargo Cass Public Health
- Location: Fargo, ND, US
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Public health RN role with school-based assignments, home visits, immunizations, and community education. You’ll maintain student health records, give meds (including emergency meds), and partner with families and school staff—great if you enjoy community health and pediatrics.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Weekends – Home Health
- Employer: Ethos Home Care
- Location: Fargo, ND, US
- Type: Part-time (32 hours/pay period)
- Schedule: Weekends Saturday–Sunday, 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Home health RN role with flexible scheduling, paid documentation time, mileage/drive-time pay, and employer-matched retirement. You’ll provide skilled nursing in clients’ homes, educate families, and complete supervisory visits with LPNs and HHAs.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Every Other Weekend – Home Health
- Employer: Ethos Home Care
- Location: Fargo, ND, US
- Type: Part-time (16 hours/pay period)
- Schedule: Every other Saturday–Sunday, 8 am – 4:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Same core home health RN duties as the weekend role, but with lighter, every-other-weekend hours. Good option if you want to keep hands-on skills and enjoy home visits without a big weekly time commitment.
RN – Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic (Part Time)
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Southwest Clinic, Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, flex)
- Salary Range: $29.50 – $44.50/hour
- Schedule: Clinic open Mon–Fri 7:30 am–7:30 pm; Sat–Sun 8 am–5 pm; every 3rd weekend plus limited call
- Highlights: Fast-paced children’s urgent care with triage, rooming, procedures, meds, rapid responses, and follow-up calls. Comes with specialized onboarding, ongoing RN development, and a team focused on pediatric, patient-centered care.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Fargo healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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