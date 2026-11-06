🏥 Fargo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Therapy & Locum Roles

Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital trauma care to home health and school nursing. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there’s likely a role that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Clinic shifts 8 am – 5 pm , scheduled clinical hours only

Clinic shifts , scheduled clinical hours only Setting: Outpatient

Outpatient Highlights: 12–15 clinic patients per day with 20–25 under treatment. Work with a linear accelerator plus VMAT, IMRT, IGRT, electrons, and conventional/conformal therapy. CompHealth handles housing, travel, credentialing, malpractice, and pays weekly so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Full-time 7 am – 4 pm , night and weekend call required

Full-time , Setting: Clinic with hospital privileges

Clinic with hospital privileges Highlights: REI role with procedures like egg aspiration, frozen embryo transfer, saline sonogram, IUI and AID. IUIs on Saturday mornings and batched IVF cycles monthly. CompHealth provides complimentary housing and travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and a recruiter to manage the details.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Medical Center Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Shift: Straight weekends, schedule varies

Straight weekends, schedule varies Salary Range: $28.50 – $44.00/hour

Bonus: Sign-on bonus $10,000/2 years or $15,000/3 years

Highlights: Work in a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, Level 2 Pediatric Trauma Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, STEMI Center, and Level 4 NICU. Flexible scheduling, shift differentials, strong growth and education support, and a big, team-based RT department.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Broadway Medical Center, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Shift: Rotating

Rotating Salary Range: $34.00 – $48.00/hour

Bonus: Sign-on bonus available to eligible applicants

Sign-on bonus available to eligible applicants Highlights: 18-bed ICU caring for sepsis, respiratory failure, organ failure, complex post-surgical and transplant patients. Great spot to build high-level critical care skills with an expert multidisciplinary team and strong benefits.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Listed as Full-time , PRN days schedule

Listed as , PRN days schedule Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Rehab-focused CNA role under RN/LPN supervision—no meds or independent care. Offers flexible scheduling, chances to grow and advance, and a referral bonus program, ideal if you want hospital rehab experience that fits your lifestyle.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Provide assessment and treatment for speech, language, swallowing, and cognitive-communication disorders. You’ll build individualized plans, document in EMR, and work closely with families and an interdisciplinary team—good fit if you like evidence-based practice and patient education.

Employer: City of Fargo / Fargo Cass Public Health

Location: Fargo, ND, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Public health RN role with school-based assignments, home visits, immunizations, and community education. You’ll maintain student health records, give meds (including emergency meds), and partner with families and school staff—great if you enjoy community health and pediatrics.

Employer: Ethos Home Care

Location: Fargo, ND, US

Type: Part-time (32 hours/pay period)

Schedule: Weekends Saturday–Sunday, 8 am – 4:30 pm

Weekends Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Home health RN role with flexible scheduling, paid documentation time, mileage/drive-time pay, and employer-matched retirement. You’ll provide skilled nursing in clients’ homes, educate families, and complete supervisory visits with LPNs and HHAs.

Employer: Ethos Home Care

Location: Fargo, ND, US

Type: Part-time (16 hours/pay period)

Schedule: Every other Saturday–Sunday, 8 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday–Sunday, 8 am – 4:30 pm Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Same core home health RN duties as the weekend role, but with lighter, every-other-weekend hours. Good option if you want to keep hands-on skills and enjoy home visits without a big weekly time commitment.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Southwest Clinic, Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, flex)

Salary Range: $29.50 – $44.50/hour

Schedule: Clinic open Mon–Fri 7:30 am–7:30 pm; Sat–Sun 8 am–5 pm; every 3rd weekend plus limited call

Clinic open Mon–Fri 7:30 am–7:30 pm; Sat–Sun 8 am–5 pm; every 3rd weekend plus limited call Highlights: Fast-paced children’s urgent care with triage, rooming, procedures, meds, rapid responses, and follow-up calls. Comes with specialized onboarding, ongoing RN development, and a team focused on pediatric, patient-centered care.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Fargo healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.