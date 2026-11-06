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📋 Fargo Admin & Office Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fargo’s admin and office scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles across church, healthcare, and corporate settings. If you like keeping things organized and people supported, these are worth a look.
Customer Care Service Support Coord 2
Employer: Johnson Controls
Location: Fargo, ND (primarily on-site)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.92 – $28.00/hour + benefits
Support HVAC service operations with scheduling, purchasing, inventory, and customer account work. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with techs and vendors, and can juggle multiple tasks in a fast-paced office.
Executive Business Partner
Employer: Border States
Location: Fargo, ND
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
High-trust role supporting VP/SVP-level leaders with calendars, meetings, follow-up, and key projects. Ideal if you’re organized, discreet, and enjoy being the go-to person who keeps executives on track.
Administrative Assistant - Operations
Employer: Hope Lutheran Church
Location: Fargo, ND (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $20.00/hour
Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, HSA, life insurance, PTO
Support the operations and HR teams with calendars, communication, donor stewardship, database work, and front office coordination. Great for someone who’s welcoming, detail-oriented, and wants their admin skills to support a church community.
Operations Specialist – Family Practice
Employer: Stellar Healthcare
Location: Fargo, ND (in person)
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: From $23.00/hour
Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match
Hands-on clinic operations role covering HR support, scheduling, insurance credentialing, EHR/IT coordination, and vendor/supply management. Best for someone with healthcare admin experience who likes variety and problem-solving in a small practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one admin job often transfer well to another.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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