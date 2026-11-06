📋 Fargo Admin & Office Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fargo’s admin and office scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles across church, healthcare, and corporate settings. If you like keeping things organized and people supported, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Fargo, ND (primarily on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.92 – $28.00/hour + benefits

Support HVAC service operations with scheduling, purchasing, inventory, and customer account work. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working with techs and vendors, and can juggle multiple tasks in a fast-paced office.

Employer: Border States

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-trust role supporting VP/SVP-level leaders with calendars, meetings, follow-up, and key projects. Ideal if you’re organized, discreet, and enjoy being the go-to person who keeps executives on track.

Employer: Hope Lutheran Church

Location: Fargo, ND (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, HSA, life insurance, PTO

Support the operations and HR teams with calendars, communication, donor stewardship, database work, and front office coordination. Great for someone who’s welcoming, detail-oriented, and wants their admin skills to support a church community.

Employer: Stellar Healthcare

Location: Fargo, ND (in person)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $23.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match

Hands-on clinic operations role covering HR support, scheduling, insurance credentialing, EHR/IT coordination, and vendor/supply management. Best for someone with healthcare admin experience who likes variety and problem-solving in a small practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one admin job often transfer well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.