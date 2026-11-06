undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fargo
💰 Fargo ND Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From Analyst to Director
8 days ago
Fargo’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, ag lenders, real estate, and law all hiring. If you like numbers and clear career paths, these openings are worth a look.
Fraud Mitigation Solutions Quality Analyst
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid – 3+ days/week in office)
- Salary: $55,760 – $65,600
- Type: Full-time
- Work on fraud procedures for cards, deposits, prepaid, and loans while improving processes across teams. Good fit if you have 3+ years in quality analysis, strong writing skills, and want big-bank benefits (health, 401(k), paid vacation, parental leave, and more).
RVP Retail Credit Underwriting
- Employer: AgCountry Farm Credit Services
- Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Senior leadership role guiding ag and commercial credit across a large rural portfolio, with authority on loans up to multi‑million levels. Designed for someone with 8+ years in ag/commercial lending, who wants to lead analysts, shape credit standards, and travel about 30%.
Credit Analyst
- Employer: AgCountry Farm Credit Services
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Underwrite loans for farmers, ranchers, and ag businesses, digging into financials and collateral. Great next step if you have 2+ years of lending/credit analysis, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Enclave
- Location: West Fargo, ND (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Handle project cost tracking, billing, reconciliations, and month-end work for a fast-growing real estate and construction firm. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 2+ years’ experience, and want strong benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths.
Accounting Director
- Employer: Vogel Law Firm
- Location: Fargo, ND (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the entire accounting function for a major regional law firm: GL, financials, budgeting, payroll, cash flow, and trust/IOLTA compliance. A fit for someone with 8–10+ years in accounting management, GAAP expertise, and interest in professional services; applications accepted through Thursday, November 5.
Senior Credit Analyst
- Employer: Adams, Inc. (recruiting for a community-focused financial institution)
- Location: Fargo/Moorhead market
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (not specified, but typical)
- Senior role on an agricultural and commercial banking team, working on complex credits and influencing underwriting and portfolio strategy. Good for experienced analysts who want visibility with leadership and a path toward future management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.