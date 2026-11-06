💰 Fargo ND Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From Analyst to Director

Fargo’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, ag lenders, real estate, and law all hiring. If you like numbers and clear career paths, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid – 3+ days/week in office )

(hybrid – ) Salary: $55,760 – $65,600

Type: Full-time

Work on fraud procedures for cards, deposits, prepaid, and loans while improving processes across teams. Good fit if you have 3+ years in quality analysis, strong writing skills, and want big-bank benefits (health, 401(k), paid vacation, parental leave, and more).

Employer: AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid – 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid – ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role guiding ag and commercial credit across a large rural portfolio, with authority on loans up to multi‑million levels. Designed for someone with 8+ years in ag/commercial lending, who wants to lead analysts, shape credit standards, and travel about 30%.

Employer: AgCountry Farm Credit Services

Location: Fargo, ND

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Underwrite loans for farmers, ranchers, and ag businesses, digging into financials and collateral. Great next step if you have 2+ years of lending/credit analysis, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

Employer: Enclave

Location: West Fargo, ND (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Handle project cost tracking, billing, reconciliations, and month-end work for a fast-growing real estate and construction firm. Good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance and 2+ years’ experience, and want strong benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Vogel Law Firm

Location: Fargo, ND (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the entire accounting function for a major regional law firm: GL, financials, budgeting, payroll, cash flow, and trust/IOLTA compliance. A fit for someone with 8–10+ years in accounting management, GAAP expertise, and interest in professional services; applications accepted through Thursday, November 5.

Employer: Adams, Inc. (recruiting for a community-focused financial institution)

(recruiting for a community-focused financial institution) Location: Fargo/Moorhead market

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (not specified, but typical)

Full-time (not specified, but typical) Senior role on an agricultural and commercial banking team, working on complex credits and influencing underwriting and portfolio strategy. Good for experienced analysts who want visibility with leadership and a path toward future management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the “Is this really for me?” question.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.