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🛒 Fargo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Fargo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas stations to banks. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Cashier – Store #083
Employer: Petro Serve USA
Location: 1340 34th St SW, Fargo, ND
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour + $1,000–$1,500 sign-on bonus
Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, keep the store clean and stocked, and help customers with a smile. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts, flexible scheduling, and a sign-on bonus.
Merchandiser
Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay)
Location: North Fargo, ND
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22.35/hour
Stock chips and snacks like Lay’s and Doritos in local stores, using your own vehicle (mileage reimbursed). Early shifts (start at 5am) and a physical, on-the-go job with benefits and career growth at a major brand.
Elite Stylist
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Fargo, ND
Type: Full-time
High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and brow services while building your own clientele. You’ll need a cosmetology license and salon experience, and you’ll work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.
Full-time Teller – Bell Tower
Employer: Bell Bank
Location: Fargo, ND (Bell Tower branch)
Type: Full-time
Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and questions while giving friendly, accurate service. Good fit if you like details and people, with strong benefits, a “family atmosphere,” and growth potential at a large, locally founded bank.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Tools – Day
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Fargo, ND
Type: Full-time (Day shift)
Help customers find the right tools and hardware, keep shelves stocked, and support orders and deliveries. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% employee discount, and trade-skill training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.