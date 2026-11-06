🛒 Fargo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Fargo’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas stations to banks. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Petro Serve USA

Location: 1340 34th St SW, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $16.00/hour + $1,000–$1,500 sign-on bonus

Fast-paced convenience store role where you’ll run the register, keep the store clean and stocked, and help customers with a smile. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts, flexible scheduling, and a sign-on bonus.

Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay)

Location: North Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.35/hour

Stock chips and snacks like Lay’s and Doritos in local stores, using your own vehicle (mileage reimbursed). Early shifts (start at 5am) and a physical, on-the-go job with benefits and career growth at a major brand.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, makeup, and brow services while building your own clientele. You’ll need a cosmetology license and salon experience, and you’ll work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.

Employer: Bell Bank

Location: Fargo, ND (Bell Tower branch)

Type: Full-time

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and questions while giving friendly, accurate service. Good fit if you like details and people, with strong benefits, a “family atmosphere,” and growth potential at a large, locally founded bank.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Help customers find the right tools and hardware, keep shelves stocked, and support orders and deliveries. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% employee discount, and trade-skill training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.