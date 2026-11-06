📢 NDSU transfer admission rules and 2027 deadlines

📢 Thinking about transferring to NDSU? NDSU reviews your overall college record, including: College courses you’ve attempted and completed

Cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher (on a 4.0 scale) from all colleges

(on a 4.0 scale) from all colleges If you have fewer than 24 transferable credits, they also look at your high school courses, grades, and GPA. How to apply as a transfer student: Complete and submit the online Application for Admission .

. Ask every college you’ve attended to send official transcripts (even if you didn’t pass the classes).

to send (even if you didn’t pass the classes). If you’ve completed less than 24 semester credits, ask your high school to send an official transcript. Deadlines for 2027 admission: Spring 2027: apply by December 1

apply by Summer 2027: apply by July 1

apply by Fall 2027: apply by August 1 Admission decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after NDSU receives all required materials.

More Info: Transfer Students