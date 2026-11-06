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📢 NDSU transfer admission rules and 2027 deadlines

8 days ago
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📢 Thinking about transferring to NDSU?

NDSU reviews your overall college record, including:

  • College courses you’ve attempted and completed
  • Cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher (on a 4.0 scale) from all colleges
  • If you have fewer than 24 transferable credits, they also look at your high school courses, grades, and GPA.

How to apply as a transfer student:

  • Complete and submit the online Application for Admission.
  • Ask every college you’ve attended to send official transcripts (even if you didn’t pass the classes).
  • If you’ve completed less than 24 semester credits, ask your high school to send an official transcript.

Deadlines for 2027 admission:

  • Spring 2027: apply by December 1
  • Summer 2027: apply by July 1
  • Fall 2027: apply by August 1

Admission decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after NDSU receives all required materials.

More Info: Transfer Students

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