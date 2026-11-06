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📢 NDSU transfer admission rules and 2027 deadlines
8 days ago
📢 Thinking about transferring to NDSU?
NDSU reviews your overall college record, including:
- College courses you’ve attempted and completed
- Cumulative 2.0 GPA or higher (on a 4.0 scale) from all colleges
- If you have fewer than 24 transferable credits, they also look at your high school courses, grades, and GPA.
How to apply as a transfer student:
- Complete and submit the online Application for Admission.
- Ask every college you’ve attended to send official transcripts (even if you didn’t pass the classes).
- If you’ve completed less than 24 semester credits, ask your high school to send an official transcript.
Deadlines for 2027 admission:
- Spring 2027: apply by December 1
- Summer 2027: apply by July 1
- Fall 2027: apply by August 1
Admission decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after NDSU receives all required materials.
More Info: Transfer Students
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