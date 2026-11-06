📢 NDSU Early Entry: Discounted college credits for high schoolers

📢 Discounted NDSU classes for high school students

North Dakota State University offers an Early Entry program so high school students can earn college credit (and sometimes high school credit) before graduation.

There are two options:

Early Entry – Early Entry

No formal agreement with your high school needed.

Choose from regular NDSU classes (must meet prerequisites).

(must meet prerequisites). Classes are on campus or online, taught by NDSU instructors.

NDSU credits may count for high school credit (your high school decides).

Early Entry – Dual Credit

Requires a formal agreement between NDSU and Cass County partner high schools .

. Specific courses are chosen by the high school.

Classes are usually taught at the high school.

You earn both high school and NDSU credit.

Tuition per credit (Early Entry – Early Entry)

North Dakota residents & ND military families: $166.07/credit

MN, MT, SD, IL, WI & NDUS alum dependents: $185.33/credit

Other U.S. states: $198.18/credit

International (F or J visa): $198.18/credit

Who’s a good fit?

Mostly juniors and seniors with 3.0+ GPA; strong sophomores may be considered.

Key deadlines

Spring 2027: Apply by Dec 1

Apply by Summer 2027: Apply by July 1 (registration opens mid-March)

Apply by (registration opens mid-March) Fall 2027: Apply by Aug 1 (registration opens mid-April)

Admission decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after NDSU gets all materials.

School leaders can fill out the Dual Credit Interest Form to explore becoming a partner.