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📢 NDSU Early Entry: Discounted college credits for high schoolers
8 days ago
📢 Discounted NDSU classes for high school students
North Dakota State University offers an Early Entry program so high school students can earn college credit (and sometimes high school credit) before graduation.
There are two options:
Early Entry – Early Entry
- No formal agreement with your high school needed.
- Choose from regular NDSU classes (must meet prerequisites).
- Classes are on campus or online, taught by NDSU instructors.
- NDSU credits may count for high school credit (your high school decides).
Early Entry – Dual Credit
- Requires a formal agreement between NDSU and Cass County partner high schools.
- Specific courses are chosen by the high school.
- Classes are usually taught at the high school.
- You earn both high school and NDSU credit.
Tuition per credit (Early Entry – Early Entry)
- North Dakota residents & ND military families: $166.07/credit
- MN, MT, SD, IL, WI & NDUS alum dependents: $185.33/credit
- Other U.S. states: $198.18/credit
- International (F or J visa): $198.18/credit
Who’s a good fit?
- Mostly juniors and seniors with 3.0+ GPA; strong sophomores may be considered.
Key deadlines
- Spring 2027: Apply by Dec 1
- Summer 2027: Apply by July 1 (registration opens mid-March)
- Fall 2027: Apply by Aug 1 (registration opens mid-April)
Admission decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after NDSU gets all materials.
School leaders can fill out the Dual Credit Interest Form to explore becoming a partner.
More Info: Early Entry Options
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