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📢 Take NDSU classes without enrolling in a full degree

8 days ago
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📢 Take NDSU classes as a non-degree student in 2027

North Dakota State University lets you take a few undergraduate classes without enrolling in a full degree program.

This option is good for:

  • People who want a limited number of courses for personal growth or to transfer back to another college
  • Those who already have a degree but need specific classes for grad school or professional programs (medical, dental, etc.)
  • NDSU faculty and staff using educational benefits

Key details:

  • You can attempt up to 15 total undergraduate credits as a non-degree student
  • You are not eligible for state or federal financial aid
  • Some classes have prerequisites or program restrictions; you may need department permission
  • To later earn a certificate or bachelor’s, you must re-apply as degree-seeking

Deadlines for non-degree applications:

  • Spring 2027: apply by December 1
  • Summer 2027: apply by July 1
  • Fall 2027: apply by August 1

To get started, review the course catalog, then submit the online Application for Admission. Decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after all materials are received.

More Info: Non-Degree Students

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