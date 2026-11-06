📢 Take NDSU classes without enrolling in a full degree

📢 Take NDSU classes as a non-degree student in 2027

North Dakota State University lets you take a few undergraduate classes without enrolling in a full degree program.

This option is good for:

People who want a limited number of courses for personal growth or to transfer back to another college

for personal growth or to transfer back to another college Those who already have a degree but need specific classes for grad school or professional programs (medical, dental, etc.)

for grad school or professional programs (medical, dental, etc.) NDSU faculty and staff using educational benefits

Key details:

You can attempt up to 15 total undergraduate credits as a non-degree student

as a non-degree student You are not eligible for state or federal financial aid

for state or federal financial aid Some classes have prerequisites or program restrictions ; you may need department permission

; you may need department permission To later earn a certificate or bachelor’s, you must re-apply as degree-seeking

Deadlines for non-degree applications:

Spring 2027: apply by December 1

apply by Summer 2027: apply by July 1

apply by Fall 2027: apply by August 1

To get started, review the course catalog, then submit the online Application for Admission. Decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after all materials are received.