undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fargo
📢 Take NDSU classes without enrolling in a full degree
8 days ago
📢 Take NDSU classes as a non-degree student in 2027
North Dakota State University lets you take a few undergraduate classes without enrolling in a full degree program.
This option is good for:
- People who want a limited number of courses for personal growth or to transfer back to another college
- Those who already have a degree but need specific classes for grad school or professional programs (medical, dental, etc.)
- NDSU faculty and staff using educational benefits
Key details:
- You can attempt up to 15 total undergraduate credits as a non-degree student
- You are not eligible for state or federal financial aid
- Some classes have prerequisites or program restrictions; you may need department permission
- To later earn a certificate or bachelor’s, you must re-apply as degree-seeking
Deadlines for non-degree applications:
- Spring 2027: apply by December 1
- Summer 2027: apply by July 1
- Fall 2027: apply by August 1
To get started, review the course catalog, then submit the online Application for Admission. Decisions are usually mailed 2–3 weeks after all materials are received.
More Info: Non-Degree Students
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.