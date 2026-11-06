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📢 Key processing dates for students returning to NDSU
8 days ago
📢 Key dates for students returning to NDSU
If you’re coming back to finish your undergraduate degree at NDSU, here’s when your returning application will start being processed:
- For a Fall return: applications begin processing in mid-March.
- For a Spring or Summer return: applications begin processing in mid-October.
If you are a graduate student, you should contact the College of Graduate School and Interdisciplinary Studies directly for help with returning to your program.
Plan ahead so your paperwork is in early, and you have time to get your classes, financial aid, and housing lined up once your return is processed.
More Info: Students Returning to NDSU
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