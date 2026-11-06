📢 Key processing dates for students returning to NDSU

📢 Key dates for students returning to NDSU

If you’re coming back to finish your undergraduate degree at NDSU, here’s when your returning application will start being processed:

For a Fall return: applications begin processing in mid-March .

return: applications begin processing in . For a Spring or Summer return: applications begin processing in mid-October.

If you are a graduate student, you should contact the College of Graduate School and Interdisciplinary Studies directly for help with returning to your program.

Plan ahead so your paperwork is in early, and you have time to get your classes, financial aid, and housing lined up once your return is processed.