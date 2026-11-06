🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fargo

Fargo has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few pups from Homeward Animal Shelter who are ready (or almost ready) to go home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Status: Adoption pending — Hoover is currently in a foster home.

Hoover is a young pup already lucky enough to be in foster care, and he may soon be heading to his new home. If his pending adoption falls through, he could still be looking for a family.

👉 Meet Hoover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Tensley is a beautiful black adult pup who’s ready for a second chance. As a medium mixed-breed dog, she’s a great size for many homes and would love someone willing to give her time, love, and consistency.

👉 Meet Tensley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Cordon Bleu is a young, black-and-white Border Collie/Lab mix currently in foster care. With his smart herding-dog roots and Lab mix, he’s likely an active boy who will enjoy playtime and training with his new family.

👉 Meet Cordon Bleu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fargo area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Homeward Animal Shelter at (701) 239-0077 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.