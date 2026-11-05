🚧 Fargo ND Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Fargo’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, steady projects, and lots of room to grow your skills.

Here are a few strong picks in Construction & Skilled Trades around Fargo, ND this week:

Employer: FSS Technologies

FSS Technologies Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Lead complex fire sprinkler installs and inspections, handle advanced troubleshooting, and mentor apprentices while keeping everything up to NFPA code. Good fit if you’ve got 4–6 years’ sprinkler experience and want strong benefits plus a role that directly protects lives and property.

Employer: Knobelsdorff

Knobelsdorff Location: Based in Fargo, ND (travel to regional solar sites)

(travel to regional solar sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$55/hour + $140/day per diem + OT

Licensed journeyman role focused on solar electrical construction—install PV systems, mentor apprentices, and keep big energy projects on track. Comes with 100% employer-paid health and dental, 401(k) match, per diem, and steady travel work if you like being on the road.

Employer: Jobot (for an established commercial roofing contractor)

Jobot (for an established commercial roofing contractor) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$120,000/year

Blend hands-on sheet metal fabrication with project coordination on commercial roofing jobs. You’ll work with custom architectural metals, read blueprints, and support install crews—great if you’ve got 2+ years’ fabrication experience and want long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good trades talent is in demand, and doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.