🧑‍💼 Fargo ND HR Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & Benefits-Focused Roles

Fargo’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid openings that mix people work, compliance, and great benefits. If you like building teams, supporting employees, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marsh Agency

Marsh Agency Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid work)

(hybrid work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the day-to-day HR operations including onboarding, hiring, employee relations, and benefits administration. This role stands out for its generous time off, tuition reimbursement, hybrid schedule, and a strong focus on professional development and inclusive culture.

Employer: Eide Bailly

Location: Fargo, ND (in-office or hybrid)

(in-office or hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience and location)

Own the leave of absence and ADA process from intake to compliance, plus help with I-9s and HR projects. Good fit if you like detail-heavy, law-focused HR work and want strong benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) profit sharing, and education assistance.

Employer: DSG

Location: Fargo, ND (commutable) ; also considers Plymouth, MN; Sioux Falls, SD; La Crosse, WI with possible hybrid/remote

; also considers with possible hybrid/remote Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation based on experience)

Lead strategy and administration for benefits, 401(k), and ESOP while managing vendors, budgets, and a small benefits team. Great for someone with 5+ years in benefits/retirement plans who wants to work in a 100% employee-owned company with PTO, extended medical leave, HSA with employer contribution, paid parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.