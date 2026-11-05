📣 Fargo, ND Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles From $45K to $155K+

Fargo’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level inside sales to six-figure territory and regional roles. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Lotus Sales / Lotus Pest Control

Lotus Sales / Location: Listed in Fargo, ND (territory in MO & AR metros)

Listed in (territory in MO & AR metros) Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly base + commission (no range listed)

You’ll do 5–6 home inspections a day, recommend pest and home-protection services, and earn commission on both one-time and recurring work. Paid training and no prior pest control experience required—good fit if you like face-to-face sales and problem solving.

Employer: HDR

Location: Fargo, ND (multi-city role; Fargo is one option)

(multi-city role; Fargo is one option) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Support proposal and interview materials, manage marketing data and content, and help run digital and social campaigns for HDR’s water and power projects. Ideal if you have 2+ years marketing experience and are comfortable with Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Friends of Chimbote

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, performance-based incentives (no range listed)

Lead fundraising and donor relations for a faith-based nonprofit supporting communities in Chimbote, Peru. You’ll focus on major gifts, storytelling, and partnerships, with some travel and flexible work options—great for someone with 3–5+ years in fundraising, sales, or relationship management.

Employer: Microsoft

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40.96–$80.96/hour (U.S. typical base range; higher in some metros)

Join Microsoft’s SME&C sales team selling cloud and security solutions and driving AI-powered digital transformation for managed customers. Requires 5+ years tech sales/account management, strong consultative selling skills, and interest in cybersecurity.

Employer: Alkermes

Location: Fargo, ND (must live in territory)

(must live in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125K–$155K base + ~$45K target bonus + long-term incentives

Sell psychiatric medications across North & South Dakota, calling on healthcare providers and managing a large specialty territory. Best for reps with 2+ years pharma/biotech sales (5+ preferred) and strong territory management and analytics skills.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Listed as Fargo, ND (but hiring is limited to specific states; ND is not on the current list)

Listed as (but hiring is limited to specific states; ND is on the current list) Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: $45K base; average $55K–$75K; top agents $85K+

Handle inbound, warm leads only—no cold calling—selling personal insurance over the phone. Includes paid P&C licensing, 16–18 weeks paid training, benefits from day one, and set shifts including one weekend day; double-check eligibility based on your state.

Employer: AT&T – Global Public Sector

Location: Fargo, ND (multi-city territory)

(multi-city territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,800–$148,200 base + ~$70,000 commission potential

Lead strategic sales of mobility and FirstNet solutions to public-sector clients, managing key accounts and RFPs with no office requirement. Designed for experienced telecom pros with 5–10 years sales, especially those already selling AT&T mobility.

Employer: Central Garden & Pet – Central Life Sciences

Location: Remote, based between Fargo & Bismarck, ND

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: Not listed; includes full benefits and 401(k) match

Own sales for insect management solutions in grain storage across ND, MN, and eastern MT/WY. Expect 70%+ overnight travel, heavy industry networking, and consultative technical sales—ideal if you have 7+ years ag sales and a related bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Gray Media / Valley News Live (KVLY)

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead digital ad sales for a cluster of TV and digital properties (NBC, CBS, CW, MeTV, etc.), training the sales team and owning digital revenue strategy. Good fit if you have 2+ years digital sales, strong leadership skills, and like working with local businesses.

Employer: Christianson Companies – The Osgood

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, some evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between leasing and resident events at a luxury 55+ community—tours, open houses, social media, and coordinating activities like classes and socials. Great for someone with leasing, hospitality, or senior living experience who enjoys community-building.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.