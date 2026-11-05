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🚔 Fargo ND Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fargo’s safety scene is busy right now — from federal courts to the VA and private sites, there are solid options if you’ve got law enforcement or security skills.
Flex Security Professional (Part-Time)
- Employer: GSSC (General Security Services Corporation)
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Part-time, flex (about 12–25 hours/week, weekends/nights required; potential for full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll float between sites, cover shortages, help launch new accounts, and train new officers. Good fit if you like variety, want paid training, and are eyeing long-term growth in private security with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonuses.
Court Security Officer (Armed) – Federal Courthouse
- Employer: Walden Security
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $33.92/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (after 90 days on contract)
Provide armed security at federal courthouses under the US Marshals Service contract. You’ll run entry screening, patrol, monitor cameras/alarms, and escort judges and court staff. Requires 3+ years recent sworn law enforcement or military police experience and graduation from a certified law enforcement academy.
Police Officer – VA Medical Center (Recruitment/Relocation Incentive)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fargo VA Medical Center, Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, federal GS-6
- Salary: $57,217 – $74,381/year
Serve as a VA Police Officer protecting veterans, staff, and visitors on VA property. Duties include patrol (foot and vehicle), responding to emergencies, arrests, traffic control, and crime prevention. Must have 1+ year of qualifying law enforcement experience, meet strict medical, firearms, and background standards, and attend an 8-week VA Law Enforcement Training Center course. Recruitment/relocation incentive may be available for highly qualified candidates.
If one of these roles fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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