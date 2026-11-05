🚔 Fargo ND Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fargo’s safety scene is busy right now — from federal courts to the VA and private sites, there are solid options if you’ve got law enforcement or security skills.

Employer: GSSC (General Security Services Corporation)

GSSC (General Security Services Corporation) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time, flex (about 12–25 hours/week , weekends/nights required; potential for full-time)

Part-time, flex (about , weekends/nights required; potential for full-time) Salary: Not listed

You’ll float between sites, cover shortages, help launch new accounts, and train new officers. Good fit if you like variety, want paid training, and are eyeing long-term growth in private security with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: Walden Security

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $33.92/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (after 90 days on contract)

Provide armed security at federal courthouses under the US Marshals Service contract. You’ll run entry screening, patrol, monitor cameras/alarms, and escort judges and court staff. Requires 3+ years recent sworn law enforcement or military police experience and graduation from a certified law enforcement academy.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fargo VA Medical Center, Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, federal GS-6

Full-time, federal GS-6 Salary: $57,217 – $74,381/year

Serve as a VA Police Officer protecting veterans, staff, and visitors on VA property. Duties include patrol (foot and vehicle), responding to emergencies, arrests, traffic control, and crime prevention. Must have 1+ year of qualifying law enforcement experience, meet strict medical, firearms, and background standards, and attend an 8-week VA Law Enforcement Training Center course. Recruitment/relocation incentive may be available for highly qualified candidates.

If one of these roles fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.