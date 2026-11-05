🏭 Fargo Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Fargo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on warehouse work to senior engineering. Here are several solid roles hiring in Fargo, ND this week.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.45/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 PM start, end time varies

Build and load pallets of Pepsi, Gatorade, Aquafina and more using forklifts and pallet jacks. This is a physical, fast-paced warehouse role with on-the-job training, benefits, and career growth at a major national brand.

Employer: CTC

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Contract

Support an electronics analysis lab by inspecting circuit boards, doing cross-section/micro-section work, soldering, and troubleshooting PCB assemblies. Good fit if you have an electronics background, can read schematics, and like careful, detailed work with small parts.

Employer: Red River Commodities Inc

Location: 4040 7th Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day quality activities in a food production plant, from inspections and testing to audit support and training. Ideal for someone with food manufacturing QA experience (GMP, HACCP) who wants leadership duties plus solid benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and profit sharing.

Employer: Marvin (Marvin Composites)

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Own and lead process improvement projects to boost safety, quality, and output at Marvin’s composites plant. Best for an engineer (Industrial preferred) with 7+ years in manufacturing who enjoys data-driven problem solving, cross-functional leadership, and strong day-one benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.