🏘️ Fargo Planning & Development: Multiple Local Openings

Fargo’s growth keeps rolling, and planning pros are in demand. If you like shaping how our city and region develop, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bolton & Menk, Inc.

Bolton & Menk, Inc. Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead transportation planning work across ND, SD, CO, and MN for a long-established consulting firm focused on community infrastructure. You’ll guide strategy, client relationships, and major studies like corridor plans, transit and active transportation plans, and funding initiatives, while mentoring staff and growing the practice.

Employer: 1st Choice Relocation Services

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Contract / Independent Contractor

Pay: About $60–$70 per completed inspection (listed as $25–$30/hour)

Inspect homes and apartments before and after corporate relocations—checking condition, cleanliness, and documenting issues with photos and digital forms. This is flexible, on-your-own-schedule contract work, ideal if you have reliable transportation and are comfortable using your phone for reports.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.