⚖️ Fargo Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Fargo’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from big finance to local law and housing. If you’re detail‑minded and like rules, there’s good variety here.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid – ~3 days in office)

Salary: $119,765 – $140,900 + incentives & full benefits

+ incentives & full benefits Type: Full-time

Category: Risk & Compliance (financial services)

Senior advisor role supporting prepaid card and digital payment products from idea stage through launch. You’ll partner with product, legal, fraud, and tech teams to interpret regulations, design controls, manage audits, and lead multiple projects at once. Best fit if you have 8+ years in risk/compliance/payments and want a high-impact, cross‑functional role with strong benefits.

Employer: Hanson & Moen Law, PLLC

Location: Fargo, ND (in person)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Type: Full-time

Category: Legal support

Hands-on paralegal role in a small, fast‑paced family law firm. You’ll draft pleadings and discovery, manage case files and deadlines, handle court filings, and work closely with clients and attorneys. Good for someone organized and people‑focused who wants meaningful client contact, solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and room to grow.

Employer: MetroPlains Management

Location: Fargo, ND (office + travel to properties, hybrid options)

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + full benefits)

Not listed (includes base pay + full benefits) Type: Full-time

Category: Compliance leadership (housing)

Lead compliance for a multi‑state affordable housing portfolio across HUD, LIHTC, RD, HOME, and Housing Trust Fund programs. You’ll manage a compliance team, run internal file audits, prep for state agency and investor reviews, and shape company‑wide policies and training. Ideal if you have 5–8 years in affordable housing compliance, 5+ years managing staff, and want a role that directly impacts housing access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.