🏥 Fargo ND Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $223K+

Fargo’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and even remote/hybrid roles. Lots of options here for nurses, techs, students, and senior leaders.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Southwest Clinic, Fargo, ND

Type: Part time (24 hrs/week, flex/varied shifts)

Salary: $29.50 – $44.50/hr

Fast‑paced children’s urgent care with direct patient care and phone/MyChart triage. Great fit if you like variety, pediatrics, and a fun, team‑based clinic setting.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford South University Med Ctr, Fargo, ND

Type: Part time (24 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days)

Salary: $29.50 – $44.50/hr

Join a busy surgical specialty clinic (110+ patients/day) with a mix of triage and hands‑on care, including casts/splints and PRP procedures. Good role to build orthopedic/surgical clinic skills.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Broadway Med Ctr, Fargo, ND

Type: Full time (36 hrs/week, varied shifts)

Salary: $38.00 – $55.00/hr

Use your inpatient experience to coordinate admissions, transfers, and bed flow across Sanford’s Fargo campuses. Less bedside lifting, more system‑level impact and problem‑solving.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Med Ctr Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Full time (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating shifts)

Salary: $34.00 – $48.00/hr + potential sign‑on bonus

Care for critically ill kids in a high‑acuity PICU with strong team support. Ideal if you want complex pediatric experience and room to grow.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Med Ctr Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Full time (36 hrs/week, rotating)

Salary: $34.00 – $48.00/hr + potential sign‑on bonus

24‑bed pediatric unit with a wide mix of diagnoses (surgery, oncology, neuro, trauma, etc.). New grads are welcome; strong learning environment with 24/7 pediatric hospitalist coverage.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Med Ctr Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Full time (40 hrs/week, night shifts)

Salary: $22.50 – $36.00/hr

Night‑shift lab role focused on phlebotomy and specimen collection/processing. Good match if you have a biology/chemistry background and want hands‑on lab experience.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Med Ctr Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Full time (40 hrs/week, varied 8‑hr shifts)

Salary: $16.50 – $26.50/hr + possible sign‑on bonus

Support the OR team by stocking anesthesia supplies, cleaning and turning over equipment/rooms, and responding to urgent needs. Great entry point if you want OR exposure with a HS diploma.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Southwest Clinic, Fargo, ND

Type: PRN/part time, varied hours

Salary: $16.00 – $23.00/hr

Help room pediatric patients, take vitals, assist with basic procedures, and keep rooms clean/stocked. Flexible shifts in a busy, kid‑focused urgent care setting.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Sanford Med Ctr Fargo, Fargo, ND

Type: Part time (20 hrs/week, evenings)

Salary: $17.00 – $24.00/hr

Evening PCT role on a fast‑paced cardiac unit with strong teamwork and self‑scheduling. Good for nursing students or CNAs wanting cardiac experience.

Employer: Essentia Health

Location: 32nd Avenue Building, Fargo, ND

Type: Internship (weekend rotation)

Salary: $17.00/hr

For students in an accredited radiologic technology program. Work under registered techs doing general X‑ray or MRI, helping with patient care and department workflow.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Locum contract (Mon–Fri or Mon–Thu days)

Pay: Not listed (CompHealth negotiates and pays weekly)

Outpatient derm with ~30 patients/shift, no call or holidays. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing for you.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Locum contract (scheduled hours + beeper call)

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay via CompHealth)

Mix of inpatient and outpatient surgical pathology and cytology, including frozen sections, FNAs, and gyn/non‑gyn cytology. Travel, housing, and malpractice are arranged for you.

Employer: Full Circle Pediatric Solutions

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full time, in‑person

Salary: Not listed

Lead day‑to‑day ABA programming under a BCBA: direct 1:1 and group care, data and treatment plans, and staff/parent training. Requires bachelor’s in a related field, RBT, and enrollment in BCBA coursework.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full time

Expected Salary (ND regional): $148,410 – $200,790/yr (full range up to $227,000, 25% bonus target)

Senior leader role over pharmacy analytics, PBM performance, rebates, and tech platforms. Great fit if you have deep healthcare data/finance experience and want to lead a large, multi‑state team.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Fargo, ND

Type: 13‑week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $2,538/week (includes taxable + stipends)

Short‑term SLP assignment with day‑one benefits, license/CEU reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. Good option if you want to travel while building your SLP resume.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles in Fargo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.