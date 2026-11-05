🍽️ Fargo Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles With Tips & $28/hr+

Fargo’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—great if you like people, flexible hours, and steady work. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50 – $24.50/hour

Help run the deli kitchen, keep the hot case stocked, and prep fresh food while giving friendly service. This role comes with grocery discounts, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, and access to an employee stock ownership program.

Note: This Deli Cook role also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 4831 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Full-time bakery role where you decorate cakes, plan production, and help members pick out what they need. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (company-paid education from HS completion up to bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Christianson Companies, Inc.

Location: Fargo, ND (The Osgood, 55+ community)

(The Osgood, 55+ community) Type: Full-time (~30 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour + tips, bonus opportunities, full benefits

Front-of-house role greeting residents and guests, helping with packages and rides, and keeping entrances and walkways tidy and safe. Good fit if you like a slower-paced, service-focused environment with lots of resident interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.