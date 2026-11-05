👔 Fargo Executive & Management Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles

Fargo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare and infrastructure. If you’ve got management experience and want solid pay plus growth, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (ND regional): $79,000 – $129,000/year (expected $84,200 – $113,900/year, 10% bonus target)

Lead complex clinical programs (like cost stewardship, specialty pharmacy, care management) that directly impact care quality and costs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in healthcare or insurance program/project management, strong analytics, and enjoy cross-team leadership.

Employer: Core & Main

Core & Main Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,168.40 – $109,964.21/year

Oversee multiple water/wastewater infrastructure projects from bid to completion while growing sales and margins. Ideal for someone with a BS/BA, 2–5+ years in construction/project work, and experience with bids, waterworks materials, or critical infrastructure.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (ND regional): $95,000 – $155,000/year (expected $100,000 – $136,000/year, 10% bonus target)

Senior-level role leading large, complex technical projects on a data analytics team. Best for someone with 7+ years of project management, experience in large organizations, and Agile/Scrum or PMI-ACP background.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Cambia Health Solutions Location: Fargo, ND (hybrid, 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (ND regional): $95,000 – $155,000/year (expected $101,000 – $125,000/year, 18% bonus target)

Own the strategy and day-to-day operations for health insurance products across multiple states. Great if you have 6+ years in healthcare product management, love data-driven decisions, and enjoy working across actuarial, sales, operations, and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what to search for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.