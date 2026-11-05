🤝 Fargo ND Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Fargo has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and hiring for different schedules.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Friendship)

CommonSpirit Health (CHI Friendship) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.15 – $25.63/hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities with daily living, health needs, and community activities. Good fit if you’re patient, organized, and want to help people reach their goals and be more independent.

Employer: New Life Center

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Faith-based role helping men in a recovery program build job skills, finish school (GED), and find work or training. You’ll coach guests, track their progress, and support their spiritual and recovery journey in a Christian ministry setting.

Employer: Community Living Services

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Help people with disabilities live more independently at home and in the community—no experience needed, training provided. Flexible afternoon, evening, and weekend shifts plus benefits like paid training, PTO, health insurance, and 401(k).

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.