📣 Fargo, ND Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Pay Roles Open Now

Fargo’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in ag, construction, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Houston Microsoft Technology Center (Microsoft)

Houston Microsoft Technology Center (Microsoft) Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.96 – $80.96/hour (U.S. base range)

AI-powered, tech-focused sales role selling Microsoft security and cloud solutions. You’ll lead consultative sales conversations, work with partners, and help customers drive digital and AI transformation.

Employer: IKO North America

Location: Fargo, ND (covering ND, SD & northern MN)

(covering ND, SD & northern MN) Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$70K–$75K base + commission

Outside sales role with a long-standing roofing materials manufacturer. You’ll grow distributor and contractor relationships, travel your territory, and earn commission on top of a solid base.

Employer: Syngenta

Location: Fargo, ND (covering ND & SD)

(covering ND & SD) Type: Full-time

Senior-level ag sales leadership role focused on building and strengthening the Golden Harvest dealer network. Great fit if you have 5+ years in ag or commercial sales and like strategy, recruiting, and coaching.

Employer: Purple Wave Auction

Location: Fargo, ND / Eastern ND territory

Type: Full-time, salaried + commission

Field-based role selling online auction services for heavy equipment in ag, construction, fleet, and government. Includes company vehicle, phone, laptop, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Butler Machinery Company

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, onsite

Customer-facing inside sales role at the rental counter, supporting ag and construction customers. Strong benefits, retirement contributions, and growth paths inside a large, family-owned equipment dealer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.