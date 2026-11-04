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📣 Fargo, ND Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Pay Roles Open Now
Fargo’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in ag, construction, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are some strong options here.
Digital Security Specialist
- Employer: Houston Microsoft Technology Center (Microsoft)
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40.96 – $80.96/hour (U.S. base range)
AI-powered, tech-focused sales role selling Microsoft security and cloud solutions. You’ll lead consultative sales conversations, work with partners, and help customers drive digital and AI transformation.
Territory Sales Representative - North Dakota
- Employer: IKO North America
- Location: Fargo, ND (covering ND, SD & northern MN)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: ~$70K–$75K base + commission
Outside sales role with a long-standing roofing materials manufacturer. You’ll grow distributor and contractor relationships, travel your territory, and earn commission on top of a solid base.
Account Development Lead
- Employer: Syngenta
- Location: Fargo, ND (covering ND & SD)
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level ag sales leadership role focused on building and strengthening the Golden Harvest dealer network. Great fit if you have 5+ years in ag or commercial sales and like strategy, recruiting, and coaching.
Territory Sales Manager – Eastern North Dakota
- Employer: Purple Wave Auction
- Location: Fargo, ND / Eastern ND territory
- Type: Full-time, salaried + commission
Field-based role selling online auction services for heavy equipment in ag, construction, fleet, and government. Includes company vehicle, phone, laptop, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and stock purchase plan.
Rental Counter / Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Butler Machinery Company
- Location: Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Customer-facing inside sales role at the rental counter, supporting ag and construction customers. Strong benefits, retirement contributions, and growth paths inside a large, family-owned equipment dealer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and similar roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.