💰 Fargo ND Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $100K

Fargo’s finance scene is busy right now—especially in downtown and healthcare. If you like numbers, systems, or client work, there are several solid options open.

Employer: R.D. Offutt Company

R.D. Offutt Company Location: Fargo, ND (Field Support Office, downtown)

(Field Support Office, downtown) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (not listed)

Blend finance and tech by supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI, and automation tools to improve reporting and data quality across the company. Great fit if you enjoy analytics, dashboards, and process improvement in a modern office with strong benefits.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one opening here.

Employer: Cambia Health Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Fargo, ND office (3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary (North Dakota): Analyst I: $52,800 – $71,400 (range up to $81,000), 6% bonus target Analyst II: $63,500 – $85,900 (range up to $98,000), 6% bonus target



Work on healthcare provider payment rates and contracts, loading and maintaining pricing, auditing claims, and supporting new reimbursement strategies. Good for detail‑oriented analysts with claims, SQL, and Excel skills who want strong benefits and partial work‑from‑home.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Fargo, ND (Field Support Office)

(Field Support Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (not listed)

Manage a portfolio of customer accounts, follow up on payments, and resolve invoice issues while partnering closely with field teams. Ideal if you have collections or customer service experience and want a people‑focused role in a modern office with full benefits.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co. / R.D. Offutt Company

Location: Fargo, ND (Field Support Office)

(Field Support Office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (not listed)

Own payroll for multiple locations, handle multi‑state payroll, and ensure compliance with wage and hour laws, taxes, and garnishments. Great match if you have 2+ years of payroll experience, love accuracy and deadlines, and want a stable, people‑first employer.

Employer: Legacy Wealth Management

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Average starting $75,000 – $100,000 (negotiable)

Advise clients on investing and retirement while also appearing on the firm’s weekly “Investment Talk” TV & radio shows—no cold calling required. Best for licensed advisors (Series 7 required; 65/66 preferred) who want strong benefits, media exposure, and a team‑based book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.