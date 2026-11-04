🎓 Fargo Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Fargo’s education scene is busy right now, with options from infant care to high school. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Sanford Health – Child Development Center

Sanford Health – Child Development Center Location: Fargo, ND (Amber Valley Pkwy S)

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $16.00 – $25.50/hour

Lead a classroom that supports kids’ physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth in a health-system backed center. Great fit if you have an early childhood degree or CDA and want strong benefits and steady daytime hours.

Employer: LearnWell

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, School-year, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm

Pay: Not listed

Teach small groups (about 8–15 students) in a behavioral health facility, helping K–12 students keep up with school while in treatment. Comes with generous paid time off, school breaks, and healthcare benefits for licensed ND teachers.

Employer: Transcend Childcare Center

Location: Fargo, ND 58104

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Support the lead teacher with lessons, play, and daily care for energetic 2-year-olds. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, and chances to grow into co-lead or lead roles if you have childcare experience.

Employer: Fargo Public Schools – Davies High School

Location: Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, Teacher’s contract

Pay: $47,393 – $91,468/year

Teach high school ELA using district-approved curriculum while building strong relationships with students and families. Ideal for licensed ND English teachers who want solid pay, benefits, and a stable district role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.