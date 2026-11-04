🚧 Fargo Construction Jobs With Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Fargo’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and seeing projects come to life.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Location: Fargo, ND (shop + field)

(shop + field) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on heavy equipment in the shop and out in the field, handling diagnostics, repairs, maintenance, and warranty work. This role is great if you have 2+ years diesel experience or a related degree, your own tools, and like travel, overtime, and performance-based incentives. Titan offers strong benefits, including health & dental, 401(k) with match from day one, paid holidays/PTO, tool reimbursement, and uniforms.

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential commercial GC/design-build)

(confidential commercial GC/design-build) Location: Fargo, ND (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 per year

Lead estimating for commercial and design-build projects, from conceptual budgets to detailed bids. Ideal if you have 5+ years commercial estimating with a GC or design-build firm and enjoy preconstruction strategy, value engineering, and working closely with architects and project managers. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and vision, plus a stable, team-focused environment.

Employer: FORTÉ (formerly AVI Systems)

(formerly AVI Systems) Location: Fargo, ND (travel to customer sites)

(travel to customer sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level role installing audio/visual and low-voltage systems in workplaces, classrooms, and control centers. Good fit if you have experience with AV, low-voltage, or security installs, can handle cable terminations and mounting, and like working on construction sites. FORTÉ is 100% employee-owned and offers medical, dental, vision, ESOP with 401(k) match, disability coverage, HSA/FSA, EAP, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Fargo’s trades scene is growing, and experience in motion often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.