Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FanSided

    Who is playing college football on Saturday? Week 9 game schedule

    By Andrew Boardwine,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    College football scheduleCollege SportsAmerican footballCollege footballUndefeated teamsBig Ten matchups

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    If Mark Stoops left on his own, this is where rumors say he could go
    FanSided2 days ago
    Big shakeup in AP Top 25 for Week 10: Multiple teams dropped from Top 10 without losing
    FanSided17 hours ago
    The SEC is already tired of the Longhorns—just like Texas A&M warned them.
    FanSided1 day ago
    Matt LaFleur delivers emotional message to Packers locker room after Week 8 win
    FanSided11 hours ago
    West Virginia Football: 4 candidates to replace Neal Brown
    FanSided2 days ago
    Week 8 Was Final Nail in Bryce Young's Panthers Coffin
    FanSided10 hours ago
    Lions found ideal Aidan Hutchinson replacement in blowout of Titans, and they need it
    FanSided13 hours ago
    Packers Fans May Not Want Injured Veteran to Return in Week 8
    FanSided2 days ago
    Jameis Winston needed just one half to show Deshaun Watson was never Browns' answer
    FanSided17 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Luke Weaver’s pitching muse in Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be the Dodgers’ downfall
    FanSided2 days ago
    Yankees have an even bigger issue than Aaron Boone’s pitching decisions
    FanSided1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The Athletic's free agency predictions give Mariners fans hope about 2025 spending
    FanSided12 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Knicks front office playing chess with anticipated G League draft outcome
    FanSided2 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    3 trades Chiefs could still make to make a 17-0 season, Super Bowl three-peat a reality
    FanSided11 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern3 days ago
    NASCAR championship: There's a new No. 2 behind Kyle Larson
    FanSided2 days ago
    Worrying Kevin Durant trade chatter won't go away despite strong start
    FanSided11 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy