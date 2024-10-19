Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FanSided

    Oregon’s win vs. Ohio State & Penn State’s win vs. USC have bigger impacts than you think

    By Sam Simonic,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Urban Meyer surprisingly backs former rival Big Ten head coach amid latest controversy
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Projected college football rankings after Alabama falls at Tennessee, Michigan embarrasses itself
    FanSided1 day ago
    College football rankings 2024: Projected Top 25 after unpredictable Week 8
    FanSided1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    One surprise opponent the Ohio State football team needs to be ready for
    FanSided1 day ago
    There is something clearly wrong with Jalen Milroe
    FanSided19 hours ago
    Detroit Red Wings Marco Kasper & s’more line incoming
    FanSided2 days ago
    Oregon Duck Mascot Loses Head After Getting Clobbered By Player Who Wasn’t Paying Attention
    BroBible2 days ago
    Browns' Surprise QB Decision in Week 7 Raises Trade Questions Ahead of Deadline
    FanSided1 day ago
    NFC North power rankings: Packers increase pressure on Vikings, Lions make statement
    FanSided6 hours ago
    Cowboys rumors: Ezekiel Elliott upgrade, Jerry Jones genius, McCarthy's future
    FanSided1 day ago
    Demetri Manning to post-commitment football recruiting suitors: 'Too late, you can't compete with Oregon'
    High School On SI1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Matt LaFleur snaps at reporters over comparing Jordan Love to Brett Favre
    FanSided22 hours ago
    Even Davante Adams couldn’t hide the fact that Aaron Rodgers is washed
    FanSided6 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents45 minutes ago
    Roger Goodell pondering yet another terrible change to the game
    FanSided2 days ago
    Browns fans don't hold back showing Deshaun Watson exactly how they feel
    FanSided1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Browns trade would solve looming Deshaun Watson replacement problem
    FanSided1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Oregon Fans Slam Fox Broadcast for Major Blunder
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    NASCAR: 2024 Las Vegas playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
    FanSided1 day ago
    NASCAR standings without playoffs: Surprise driver 2nd behind Kyle Larson
    FanSided2 days ago
    Dolphins WR suffering 'significant' knee injury is another blow for Mike McDaniel
    FanSided5 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Celtics Make Surprise Cut Ahead of Their Season Opener
    FanSided20 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    NY Giants CB getting blasted for giving up mid-play against the Eagles
    FanSided21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy