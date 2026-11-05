🚨 Fannin County schools closed Nov. 5 due to storm damage

🚨 Fannin County schools closed Thursday, Nov. 5

All Fannin County School System schools are closed today, Thursday, November 5, 2026, because of widespread storm damage across the county.

There will be no in-person or virtual school today.

today. Students should stay home and do not need to log in for classes.

should stay home and for classes. Schools will be closed to students and the public.

to students and the public. Directors, administrators, and 12‑month personnel are asked to report to work at their regular times, if it is safe to do so.

Please stay safe and use caution if you must be out on the roads today.