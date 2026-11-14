A Freeze Warning is in effect for Fannin County and much of north and west central Georgia from November 14 at 2:44 AM through November 15 at 9:00 AM, with temperatures as low as 29°F. A second Freeze Warning is in effect from 1:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Sunday, November 15, with temperatures as low as 24°F, which can kill crops, harm sensitive plants, and damage unprotected outdoor pipes. Protect tender plants and wrap, drain, or slowly drip outdoor pipes to prevent freezing. More information: https://hrpow.us/eGXowoU

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fannin County Emergency Management Agency