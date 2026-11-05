Sydney Sweeney’s SLEEPY HOLLOW Movie Finds Its Ichabod Crane

The legend of Sleepy Hollow has already been told plenty of times before, but Sony Pictures continues to plow on with their latest adaptation. Deadline reports that Masters of the Universe star Nicholas Galitzine is joining Hollow, the new female-led version of the story led by Sydney Sweeney.

Galitzine joins the film as Ichabod Crane, the protagonist of Irving Washington’s original 1820 short story. He joins a cast that includes Sweeney as Katrina Van Tassel — the lead of this new version — and Off-Campus star Belmont Cameli.

Galitzine in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE (Credit: Prime Video)

Hollow is based on filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer’s upcoming debut novel, to be published next fall, for which she’ll also serve as director. Per Deadline, the book’s synopsis is as follows:

The novel is a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, told through the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel, played by Sweeney. Reframing one of literature’s most iconic heroines, the novel positions Van Tassel not as a romantic prize but as the central figure in a dangerous mystery and seductive supernatural love triangle. The story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue and erotic thriller elements into a contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the classic tale.

Sweeney and Beer both serve as producers on the film, alongside LuckyChap, the production company founded by Margot Robbie that also produced hits like Barbie, Birds of Prey, and Borderline.

No release date has been set for Hollow. Stay tuned to FANGORIA for more updates.