YELLOWJACKETS Prepares For Final Impact In New Season 4 Trailer

It’s all coming to an end for Yellowjackets, and it’s not looking like it’ll be a happy ending. Paramount+ released a new trailer for Season 4 of the popular survival horror series, and with so many loose ends left to tie up, the final season has its work cut out for it.

After three seasons of attempting to survive the Canadian wilderness, the girls are finally back home, but adjusting isn’t going to be as easy as they think. The season’s logline is as follows:

The Yellowjackets race to bury their sins before rescue arrives — but the Wilderness has its own ideas about who gets out alive. After returning to Wiskayok, their secrets fester under the growing weight of what they've done and who they've become. Meanwhile in the present, two of the Yellowjackets prepare to kill one of their own as an old flame roars back to town with plans all their own. Turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one's going to sting.

Yellowjackets is co-created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, with executive producers Drew Comins, Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Julia Bicknell.

This season features core cast members Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson, with guest stars including Molly Ringwald, June Squibb, Devon Sawa, and Hilary Swank.

Yellowjackets Season 4 premieres on Paramount+ on November 20.