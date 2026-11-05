Indie Horror Smash FRANKIE, MANIAC WOMAN Is Getting An Extremely Limited Blu-Ray

Move over, boys. A new masked slasher is in town, and Frankie, Maniac Woman has some serious issues to work out.

The slasher genre has never been short on troubled men with sharp objects, but it's about time someone shook up the guest list. Enter Frankie, Maniac Woman, an entertaining and unhinged horror comedy that puts a woman front and center of the carnage. Created by independent filmmaking duo Pierre Tsigaridis and Dina Silva, this blood-soaked descent into madness is coming to Blu-ray, bringing its signature mayhem home to horror fans.

But there’s a catch: this special Blu-ray, featuring art from artist Ilan Sheady, who has done some of the coolest art for the Terrifier films, is limited to only 250 copies. For our physical media die-hards and slasher completionists, consider this a warning and a threat. If you miss this window, you risk missing out for good.

Awesome artwork has been par for the course for Frankie, Maniac Woman, because as we noted when we exclusively revealed the film’s first poster earlier this summer, “It’s Maniac meets Fight Club meets fill-in-the-blank.” And FANGORIA is proud to provide the exclusive first reveal of the new Blu-ray artwork, which is absolutely to die for.

FRANKIE, MANIAC WOMAN. (Credit: Two Witches Films)

Meet Frances. Or, as she'd prefer, Frankie. She's got a lifetime of grievances, a head full of intrusive thoughts, and absolutely no interest in keeping her frustrations to herself. Society has spent years telling her how to look, how to behave, and how much space she's allowed to occupy. Now, she's ready to return the favor. With a mask, a mean streak, and a serious disregard for human life, Frankie turns the tide on everyday cruelty into an outrageous killing spree.

Frankie, Maniac Woman takes aim at the impossible beauty standards, bullying, and everyday indignities women are expected to endure, then gleefully sends its protagonist careening off the deep end. The result is a darkly comic, character-driven slasher that finds plenty of room for social commentary between the bloodshed and belly laughs.

Dina Silva in FRANKIE, MANIAC WOMAN. (Credit: Two Witches Films)

And this is a true indie effort. Tsigaridis (Two Witches, Traumatika) co-writes, directs, and produces, while also handling cinematography, editing, set design, acting, and music. Silva is equally instrumental, co-writing and producing the film, overseeing costumes and production design, contributing to the soundtrack, and delivering a fearless lead performance as Frankie. Her work has already earned her the Best Actress in a Feature Film award at Panic Fest, and she also starred in I Who Have No One, the short film that led to this feature outing.

Even more impressive, as of this publication, Frankie, Maniac Woman has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s hard enough for any film to achieve, but for a low-budget, independent slasher comedy? It’s practically impossible. To make it even more interesting, Silva is a plus-sized woman of color — the kind of actress the industry constantly pushes out in favor of the status quo. The fact that the entire film is carried on her performance (and that fans have been loving it) is proof positive that the future of horror is elevating stories from perspectives we typically don’t get to see.

FRANKIE, MANIAC WOMAN. (Credit: Two Witches Films)

Frankie might not be a hero by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s hard to disagree with her rage. Give it a few years, and this will be one of those “underrated games of the 2020s” everyone unearths and pretends like they were in on the ground floor from the very beginning. So get ahead of the curve and get yourself a copy of Frankie, Maniac Woman before it sells out. Here are the Blu-ray specs:

Retail price: $29.99

Special features include:

Runtime: 94 minutes

Aspect ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: 2.0 / 5.1

Subtitles: English and Spanish

Region: A (US/CAN)

You can get your copy on Amazon by clicking here.