7 Giant Monster Movies To Watch After Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero is finally in cinemas, bringing the gigantic kaiju back to the big screen. Since first hitting our screens in 1954, Godzilla has spawned 38 adaptations, with the titular giant monster terrorizing cities in Japan and across the West. After a spate of US Godzilla films, 2023’s Godzilla Minus One saw the reptilian beast return to Japan in a nail-biting return to form for the franchise.

Takashi Yamazaki’s sequel picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of the previous film, once again focusing on the Shikishima family as they face an all-new kaiju threat. Returning stars include Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and Hidetaka Yoshioka. And it's been proving a hit with critics, with FANGORIA’s own review hailing it a “grand monster extravaganza first and foremost, with a long, awe-inspiring climactic set piece, while also assuring us we truly care about the humans scurrying around underfoot.”

If your heart is still racing after seeing the return of the kaiju king, we have seven more incredible yet underrated giant monster movies for you to watch next from the comfort of your own sofa.