Iron Maiden’s ‘Somewhere in Time’ Gets a Star-Studded Graphic Album Anthology

Iron Maiden’s iconic 1986 album Somewhere in Time is getting a new life as a graphic novel, and FANGORIA has an exclusive preview of one of the anthology’s stories, written by actor, comic book creator, and Fango fam, David Dastmalchian. Publisher Z2 is teaming up once again with the legendary heavy metal band to celebrate the album’s 40th anniversary with Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album, a star-studded collection of science fiction stories inspired by the eight tracks that helped make the record a landmark in Iron Maiden’s discography. Horror and heavy metal have always gone well together.

Scheduled for worldwide release on March 2, 2027, the graphic album will transport readers back into the futuristic, time-bending universe of Somewhere in Time, exploring the strange and menacing worlds suggested by the album’s music, lyrics, and unforgettable artwork. And with an impressive roster of comic book and film talent contributing to the collection, this promises to be a substantial expansion of one of Iron Maiden’s most beloved creative eras.

As a special FANGORIA exclusive, we’re offering readers the first look at the story written by David Dastmalchian, featuring artwork by Stan Yak with DC Alonso and lettering by Troy Peteri. The preview offers an early glimpse into the anthology’s approach to translating Iron Maiden’s science fiction mythology into sequential art, with Dastmalchian bringing his own creative perspective to the world.

(Credit: Iron Maiden/Z2)

(Credit: Iron Maiden/Z2)

(Credit: Iron Maiden/Z2)

Dastmalchian, known for his work in film and television as well as his contributions to comics, joins an extensive lineup of creators assembled for the project. The anthology features stories from Steve Niles, Goran Parlov, Benjamin Raab, Deric Hughes, Matt Haley, Dan Hernandez, Adam Markiewicz, Stan Yak, Corin Hardy, Montos, Stefano Cardoselli, John Reppion, Leah Moore, Vincent Locke, Henry Sansom, and Davide Frabbi.

The collection will also feature a special introduction by comic book legend Bill Sienkiewicz, who previously collaborated with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson. Together, the creative team will explore the science fiction landscapes and unsettling possibilities that have made Somewhere in Time such an enduring source of inspiration.

But the anthology isn't just about the eight songs. Fans can also look forward to getting more of the band's most recognizable visual icon: Eddie. Written by award-winning comics creator Kelly Sue DeConnick and illustrated by Andy MacDonald, the book's prologue and epilogue frame the song-inspired stories with an additional Eddie-focused narrative. These chapters explore what might have happened in the moments leading up to the creation of the iconic Somewhere in Time album cover, which introduced fans to one of the character's most memorable incarnations.

(Credit: Iron Maiden/Z2)

That futuristic version of Eddie remains a particular favorite among the band members. Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith shared his enthusiasm for the design, explaining why the Somewhere in Time incarnation has such a powerful presence. “Yeah, I mean, it's just a great version of Eddie, my favourite version of Eddie probably,” Smith said. “There's a real power there, you know, a genuine power and menace. He's very muscular, isn't he? He looks like he’s been working out. Like I say, it complements the music, which is fantastic.”

Smith will also be featured in an in-depth interview closing out the collection. Dave Shack of Phantom will conduct the conversation, which looks back at the creative process behind writing and recording Somewhere in Time, as well as the album's lasting appeal and its songs. For Z2 Editor-in-Chief Rantz Hoseley, the project offers a chance to revisit an album that helped inspire an entire generation of artists and storytellers.

“Somewhere in Time dropped my Senior Year, and like many other writers and artists, everything about that album… the songs, the art, that powerful incarnation of Eddie… evoked a million possible stories,” Hoseley said. “It’s such an honor to bring this creative team together to explore these worlds!”

(Credit: Iron Maiden/Z2)

The physical editions are also getting a suitably futuristic treatment. Deluxe and Platinum editions of Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album will arrive in a metallic Time Machine slipcase, complete with a die-cut green acetate targeting lens and cover artwork by Blake Armstrong. The Platinum edition takes it a step further with four exclusive framed Somewhere in Time Eddie cards by artist Davide Fabbri, plus a bookplate signed by Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith.

Collectors will have several additional cover options. A Tony Harris cover will be available exclusively through retail, while a Jay Geldhof cover will be available through EMP and a Dan Mumford cover through Rarewaves. The Deluxe and Platinum editions will include art prints featuring all four covers, giving collectors additional artwork from the project. Deluxe editions are also packaged with rare 7″ vinyl singles of “Wasted Years” and “Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Somewhere in Time: The Graphic Album arrives worldwide on March 2, 2027, from Z2. Preorder the graphic album by clicking here if you're in the United States and here if you're in Europe/UK.