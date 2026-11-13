Haas Factory Team announced on Aug. 8 that it would expand to three full-time entries for the 2027 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season, but those plans are more uncertain after a recent contract.

The NASCAR team had an opportunity to land John Hunter Nemechek on a full-time basis, which potentially altered these expansion plans. The team secured the services of a driver who has won 11 times at NASCAR's second level.

"We're planning for a third car, but we're not focused on a third car right now," Haas Factory Team President Joe Custer said at Homestead-Miami Speedway. "So things change, you know, ebbs and flows.

"There's been a couple of Silly Season things that have affected us, and and there's no lack of interest, but it has to be the right fit. Someone like John Hunter is a no-brainer. But we are scaling to make it happen. It's just whether or not there's the right fit."

The current Haas Factory Team lineup features two new drivers. Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed have both departed for JR Motorsports and Sam Hunt Racing, respectively. Now, Dean Thompson takes over the No. 00 Chevrolet while Nemechek takes over the No. 41 Chevrolet.

What does "right fit" mean in the context of a Haas Factory Team expansion? Obviously, sponsorship is a major piece of this puzzle. Sponsors help pay the bills and facilitate driving opportunities.

The third driver would have to be able to work with Thompson and Nemechek on the track and behind the scenes during competition meetings. They would have to be able to help push toward a common goal.

The other factor is the ability to just complete races. NASCAR is an expensive sport, especially so when drivers are wrecking on a regularly basis.

So while the plan remains to expand in 2027, it's not a guarantee. Custer and Haas Factory Team will continue working through the options behind the scenes while still preparing for the upcoming season.

One thing that he does know for certain is that the alliance teams will continue to work with Haas Factory Team in 2027.

This includes RSS Racing and Jeremy Clements Racing. A possibility exists for another car to join the fold as part of an alliance expansion, but Custer says that this remains uncertain at the moment.

"I'm back to John Hunter plays a role in this," Custer said. "It's a modest role, but it's a very important role because of leadership. Just understanding that how we race, not tearing stuff up. You know, getting through races, getting these guys to understand getting through a weekend.

"And I talk about it a lot — execution. If you look at our two cars, our two cars could improve on execution during the weekend, and that's low-hanging fruit. That stuff, generally, you can control."

The post Haas Factory Team’s Expansion Plans Remain Fluid After Big-Name Signing appeared first on FanBuzz.