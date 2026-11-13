The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing full-time lineup is complete for the 2027 FedEx Freight Truck Series season. The team is adding a new driver to its existing lineup.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing previously announced that Daniel Hemric and Christian Eckes will both be back in their respective NAPA-sponsored Chevrolet Silverados in 2027. Now, the team has announced that Nick Sanchez will take over the third full-time truck.

A press release stated that Sanchez will drive the No. 18 Chevrolet Silverado. He will replace Tyler Ankrum, who departs the team after completing the 2026 season.

The team has not provided details about sponsorship or crew chief. These announcements will come at a later date as the FedEx Freight Truck Series season approaches.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to join MHR and compete full time again at a high level", Sanchez said. "I've always held myself to a high standard and I know the entire team is incredibly motivated and hungry for 2027.

"Huge thanks to Bill McAnally for putting this together, Chevrolet, and everyone involved at MHR. It was a challenge to only run a limited schedule this last year, so I have a ton of energy and excitement for what's ahead of us in February. There are a lot of great people here and the desire from everyone to win races is off the charts."

A Miami native and a former ARCA Menards Series champion, Sanchez has competed across two of the national NASCAR series. He has made 59 starts in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series while completing one full season and winning one race.

Sanchez has made 51 starts in the Truck Series while completing two full seasons. He drove for the Rev Racing Truck Series team in 2023 and 2024, and he won two races.

He captured the 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway and then the May race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished fifth in the championship standings.

Sanchez spent the 2026 season competing part-time across multiple series. He made 18 starts in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and four in the Truck Series.

Sanchez now joins McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, a team that has won 10 races in the Truck Series but has thus far fallen short of a championship.

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